COD Next locks in date for your biggest look at Modern Warfare 4 yet

It's almost that time of year, folks. Your most in-depth look at Modern Warfare 4 is on the horizon, as Activision and Infinity Ward get ready to take the stage at COD Next. Since September 2022, players around the world have been able to tune in for an extended showcase at the latest Call of Duty, and on Friday, August 21, 2026, you can do it all again.

Outside of the massive 40-minute rundown of Modern Warfare 4 DMZ, Infinity Ward has mostly kept the next Call of Duty's multiplayer and campaign under wraps. At COD Next, you can expect key developers to go behind the scenes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. That means a deeper look at Captain Price's revenge-driven story, the game's multiplayer suite, and, of course, how it'll affect Call of Duty: Warzone going forward.

You can watch Call of Duty Next below when it goes live through the YouTube link below, or you can hop on over to Twitch. The showcase is likely to last around one hour for the main presentation, with content creators and streamers playing the game afterwards. It also coincides with the Modern Warfare 4 beta, as it goes live immediately after COD Next concludes.

It's the first Call of Duty game to land on Nintendo Switch 2, fulfilling Microsoft's promise to make it happen during Phil Spencer's tenure at Xbox. The beta starts days before Modern Warfare 4 pre-orders open on the handheld, so there's plenty of time to decide whether you want to lock in your copy.

There's a lot of pressure to impress with Modern Warfare 4. Given the extremely divisive nature of Sledgehammer Games's previous entry and an equally mixed reception to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, will it be enough to sway old-school players back to the frontline? After all, I don't want to say "Call of Duty is back" too early. Black Ops 7 marks a significant low for the FPS game series, becoming the worst-selling entry in 17 years.

Do you think it'll be the return to form the series needs? Or should we leave Call of Duty behind? Let us know over in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.