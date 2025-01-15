Forget Balatro, this new Candy Crush game is really playing its cards right

Following a successful collaboration on Candy Crush Saga last year, games marketing giants Flexion are teaming up with developer King for the global launch of Candy Crush Solitaire. In addition to releasing on the App Store and Google Play Store, this brand-new push will see Candy Crush Solitaire land in a selection of alternative marketplaces.

According to a recent statement from Flexion, the free mobile game will also launch on the Amazon App Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, Huawei App Gallery, Xiaomi GetApps, and ONE store on February 6, 2025. Pre-registration is open now for Candy Crush Solitaire, and it rewards players with exclusive gifts. These include 5k coins, a unique card back, four undos, and three color bomb cards. With Flexion helping lead the charge, this marks King’s first simultaneous launch on multiple app stores.

King’s domination within the new mobile game arena continues to glow, too. Alongside its acquisition in the Microsoft Activision merger, King’s titles boast more than 200 million monthly users as of September 2023. The developer describes the game as “the perfect solitaire experience that combines the best features of classic TriPeaks patience games with the playful yet challenging Candy Crush Saga-inspired blockers and boosters.” Featuring familiar faces from the Candy Crush universe, Candy Crush Solitaire’s postcards take players across the globe to exotic locales like Hawaii, Japan, and more.

Expressing their enthusiasm for the partnership, Flexion CEO Jens Lauritzson says “King has recognized that mobile audiences come from a more diverse range of markets these days, and we are thrilled to be able to help them reach those markets. Flexion has brought to the partnership the tech, experience, and expertise to ensure the ultimate in user choice.” Additionally, Benjamin Pommeraud – general Manager of strategic initiatives at King – says “Our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality experiences that are accessible to everyone, no matter where they choose to play.”

The Candy Crush franchise remains highly profitable for King. During the company’s 20th anniversary celebrations in 2023, it revealed that Candy Crush Saga’s lifetime revenue had surpassed $20 billion. Accompanying the whopping statistic, the developer confirmed Candy Crush Saga had sailed past five billion downloads. There’s no denying that it has become a cultural phenomenon, but will Candy Crush Solitaire join the ranks of the best Candy Crush games? We’ll let the numbers decide.

