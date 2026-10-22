Candy Kingdom Defense codes October 2026

The Land of Ooo is under attack, so use these Candy Kingdom Defense codes to get a stack of free gems, then use them to get more in-game characters. As soon as you get dupes of Finn, Jake, Marceline, Lemongrab - you name it - you can use gems to level up your characters.

Then, place them on the field to set up your defense against waves of enemies. Princess Bubblegum will be very pleased with your dedication.

Here are all the new Candy Kingdom Defense codes:

HALLOWEENSOON - 1k gems and 15 trait crystals

- 1k gems and 15 trait crystals ALGEBRAIC - three trait crystals

- three trait crystals MATHEMATICAL - 100 gems and three XP candies

- 100 gems and three XP candies THANKSFOR200LIKES - 1.5k gems and ten trait crystals

- 1.5k gems and ten trait crystals THANKSFOR100CCU - 5k gems and 20 trait crystals

- 5k gems and 20 trait crystals RELEASE - 1.5k gems, 15 trait crystals, and five units of juice

For more of the best Roblox games, keep it locked to Pocket Tactics and our Roblox codes guides for free in-game cash, boosts, and more.

How do I redeem Candy Kingdom Defense codes?

To redeem these codes in Candy Kingdom Defense, follow the steps below:

Open up the game in Roblox

Once you're spawned in, turn right

Go and talk to Jake - he has 'CODES' above his head

Type or paste a code into the box

Hit redeem

Go ahead and spend your gems!

Is there a Candy Kingdom Defense Discord?

To get more information about the Candy Kingdom and its inhabitants, you can join a Discord server made specifically for Candy Kingdom Defense. Here you can chat to other players, discuss your characters, and even join a giveaway channel to test your luck and maybe get some gifts.

What are Candy Kingdom Defense codes?

The codes you see above come right from the game's developer, Monero Studios. They're only redeemable in Candy Kingdom Defense and grant you rewards including gems, crystals, and candies to improve your stats and characters in the game.

Those are all the Candy Kingdom Defense codes right now. Pop back later for more.