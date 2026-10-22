Candy Kingdom Defense codes October 2026

Get all the new mathematical Candy Kingdom Defense codes right here for free gems to use in the Roblox game.

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The Land of Ooo is under attack, so use these Candy Kingdom Defense codes to get a stack of free gems, then use them to get more in-game characters. As soon as you get dupes of Finn, Jake, Marceline, Lemongrab - you name it - you can use gems to level up your characters.

Then, place them on the field to set up your defense against waves of enemies. Princess Bubblegum will be very pleased with your dedication.

Here are all the new Candy Kingdom Defense codes:

  • HALLOWEENSOON - 1k gems and 15 trait crystals
  • ALGEBRAIC - three trait crystals
  • MATHEMATICAL - 100 gems and three XP candies
  • THANKSFOR200LIKES - 1.5k gems and ten trait crystals
  • THANKSFOR100CCU - 5k gems and 20 trait crystals
  • RELEASE - 1.5k gems, 15 trait crystals, and five units of juice

For more of the best Roblox games, keep it locked to Pocket Tactics and our Roblox codes guides for free in-game cash, boosts, and more.

how to redeem candy kingdom defense codes in the roblox game

How do I redeem Candy Kingdom Defense codes?

To redeem these codes in Candy Kingdom Defense, follow the steps below:

  • Open up the game in Roblox
  • Once you're spawned in, turn right
  • Go and talk to Jake - he has 'CODES' above his head
  • Type or paste a code into the box
  • Hit redeem
  • Go ahead and spend your gems!

Is there a Candy Kingdom Defense Discord?

To get more information about the Candy Kingdom and its inhabitants, you can join a Discord server made specifically for Candy Kingdom Defense. Here you can chat to other players, discuss your characters, and even join a giveaway channel to test your luck and maybe get some gifts.

What are Candy Kingdom Defense codes?

The codes you see above come right from the game's developer, Monero Studios. They're only redeemable in Candy Kingdom Defense and grant you rewards including gems, crystals, and candies to improve your stats and characters in the game.

Those are all the Candy Kingdom Defense codes right now. Pop back later for more.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.