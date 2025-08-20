As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Dredge creator unveils Canvas City for Nintendo, and it's giving Jet Set Radio

Calling all creative combat fans - Canvas City rolls onto Switch in the future, bringing colorful, Jet Set Radio-like vibes to the console.

canvas city announcement - three characters over a screenshot of a location in the game
Upcoming city-tagging game Canvas City looks really cool, and we're eager to find out more about it. The studio behind it is Disc 2 Games, a spin-off from Black Salt Games, who you may remember as the team behind the excellent indie hit Dredge.

At first look, Canvas City reminds us of Jet Set Radio - which is absolutely a good thing - thanks to its vibrant art style and the ability to skate around and spray paint where you like. Canvas City is a turn-based, tactical RPG with a bright cast of characters who want to fight back against the boring, oppressive, corporate look of the city and bring creativity back.

You will lead fellow skaters, artists, musicians, and more as part of your street crew through combat, where movement is key. Grind, throw tricks, and attack rival crews to gain Style Points and prove yourself the coolest around.

The game is sure to have a banger soundtrack as music plays a huge part in it - composer David Mason, who also worked on Dredge, notes there's everything "from heavy percussion to bright synths" to enjoy as you roll around the city.

canvas city announcement - a screenshot showing gameplay between two teams in a city area

We're super excited to drop in and meet the cast of characters and test out different combos of tricks and buffs. I also hope we can personalize our outfits or skates, too. Canvas City will release on Steam and Nintendo Switch in the future. Stay tuned, as we'll keep you updated as more information comes out.

