The Capcom financial results for Q1 FY25 are in, and it’s fair to say that it’s a bit of a mixed bag for the Japanese games giant. While still boasting impressive numbers, the company is down year-on-year across the board in terms of revenue and sales. In terms of net sales, Capcom hit ¥29.6 billion ($192 million) in net sales for the quarter ending on June 30, 2024, which represents a drop of 32.5% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the company’s total net income sits at ¥9.97 billion ($64.7 million) and its operating income sits at ¥12.9 billion, representing drops of 45.1% and 46.4% year-on-year. Its mobile section also suffered with a drop of 43.5% in net sales and 48% in operating income – the totals are ¥21.4 billion ($138.5 million) and ¥12.8 billion ($82.9 million), respectively. However, its Monster Hunter games on mobile had an impressive showing as Monster Hunter Now crossed 15 million downloads, while the quarter also saw the release of Monster Hunter Puzzles: Feylne Isles.

In terms of games sales, the company moved 9.53 million units in Q1 FY25, which is lower than the 13.5 million shifted for the same period last year. It’s worth pointing out that Street Fighter 6 bolstered those numbers last year, and the lack of a new Resident Evil game likely doesn’t help either, as the Resident Evil 4 Remake came out last March, also adding to that 13.5 million sales figure. It’s worth noting that RE4 and other previous releases also contributed to the sales this quarter.

During the quarter, Capcom did release previous MH games such as Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins on other platforms, helping the videogame series as a whole to break 100 million sales. No doubt Capcom will see huge success when its new Monster Hunter game, Monster Hunter Wilds, finally releases.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the company, as both its arcade operations business and amusement equipment business are on the up. Its arcade net sales reached ¥4.9 billion ($3.7 million), while its amusement sector managed ¥2.2 billion ($14.2 million), giving an increase of 18.1% and 147.2%.

While the lack of new Resident Evil games, Street Fighter, and Monster Hunter may be felt in the drops in revenue, the company still outperformed its expectations for Q1 FY25 thanks to its ARPG Dragon’s Dogma 2 and is no doubt looking ahead to future releases.