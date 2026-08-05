Capybaras VS Plants codes August 2026

Use our Capybaras VS Plants codes to hatch rare capybaras and defeat evil boss plants without spending any of your precious Robux. This game takes the beloved Plants vs Zombies format and applies it to everyone's favorite giant rodent species, and makes the plants the enemy for once.

We're always on the lookout for new Capybaras VS Plants codes, and we know how hard it is to look away from the game once you get started, so simply bookmark this page and leave the code-finding to us!

Here are all the new Capybaras VS Plants codes:

UPDATE3 - $250k and a golem capybara egg (new!)

- $250k and a golem capybara egg (new!) 100KFAVS - $100k and one totem of stars (new!)

- $100k and one totem of stars (new!) 5MVISITS - $250k, one gilded hatch hammer, and one totem of fortune (new!)

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes.

How do I redeem Capybaras VS Plants codes?

Redeeming Capybaras VS Plants codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open Capybaras VS Plants in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Shop button

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Capybaras VS Plants codes?

Capybaras VS Plants codes are special passwords that you can use to get extra money, totems, and eggs for free. These codes come from the game's developer, and they usually celebrate game milestones like updates and certain numbers of visits. There's no set release schedule for codes, so make sure to visit this page often to stay up to date.

Is there a Capybaras VS Plants Discord server?

Sadly, there is currently no official Capybaras VS Plants Discord server. The developer shares updates in the Scarlett the Dog Group Roblox group, and you can also chat with other players in the forum there.

How do I get more Capybaras VS Plants codes?

The best way to get more Capybaras VS Plants codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The developer, chickenboss, does not make these codes easy to find, so let us do the hard work while you keep destroying plant bosses and hatching capybaras.

Expired codes:

RELEASE

UPDATE2

10KFAVS

250KVISITS

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Capybaras VS Plants codes.