Car Flipper codes June 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Car Flipper codes for free containers and car parts to grow your operation.

Car Flippers codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt standing in a red brick garage
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Use our Car Flipper codes to fill your store with car parts and containers to get your restoration business off the ground. Sure, this car flipping game isn't quite as involved as some others, but that just means you make money way faster, and that's the real satisfying part of the job. You'll be a millionaire in no time with our codes, so use them before they expire.

We look for new Car Flipper codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back in with us the next time you need some more supplies. We'll do the hard part on your behalf.

Here are all the new Car Flipper codes:

  • 1KLIKES - one common container, one uncommon container, and one rare container (new!)
  • RELEASE - 100 uncommon car parts, 500 common car parts, one rare container, one uncommon container, and one common container

Car Flipper isn't the only Roblox game offering free gifts, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for more.

Car Flipper codes: A screenshot of the rewards menu in Car Flipper with Pocket Tactics in the box and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Car Flipper codes?

Redeeming Car Flipper codes is simple. All you have to do is:

  • Launch Car Flipper in Roblox
  • Complete the short tutorial
  • Tap on the present icon at the top of the screen
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter on your keyboard
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Car Flipper codes?

Car Flipper codes are special passwords that unlock free stuff in-game. Currently, these codes tend to coincide with the game meeting big milestones, so the best way to guarantee more gifts from the developers is to like the game and share it with your friends. That way, you can stock up on car parts and containers for free.

Car Flipper codes: A Discord invite in a browser window with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Car Flipper Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Car Flipper Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, show off your cars, and learn more about A&B's other games.

How do I get more Car Flipper codes?

The easiest way to get more Car Flipper codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying new codes for you, so you can focus on turning a profit. If you have some spare time, you can look for codes in the game's Discord server and Roblox group.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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