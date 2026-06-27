Card Chronicles codes June 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Card Chronicles codes for free potions and trait rerolls to improve your cards' abilities.

Card Chronicles codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt standing in a blue neon lobby
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Use our Card Chronicles codes for free potions and trait rerolls to upgrade your deck and achieve new heights. Roll for all of your favorite anime characters in card form, give them shiny borders, and collect the rarest prints of them all to use against strong bosses.

We look for new Card Chronicles codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back in with us the next time you need some trait rerolls.

Here are all the new Card Chronicles codes:

  • Tyfor400kvisits! - rewards (requires 25k rerolls) (new!)
  • Tyfor3kccu! - five luck potion IIIs, five roll speed potions IIIs, five battle speed potion IIIs, three border chance potions, three super luck potions, three boss potions, 15 trait rerolls, and 1.2k shards (new!)
  • AvailableForEveryoneNow - 100 trait rerolls
  • Sorry2! - rewards (requires 25k rerolls)
  • Sorry! - ten luck potion IIIs, ten roll speed potions IIIs, ten battle speed potion IIIs, five border chance potions, five super luck potions, five boss potions, 15 trait rerolls, and 800 shards
  • EarlyAccess! - rewards exclusively for early access players
  • Release! - three luck potion IIIs, three roll speed potions IIIs, three battle speed potion IIIs, one border chance potion, one super luck potion, five trait rerolls, and some shards

This isn't the only Roblox game with codes to claim, so check out our list of Roblox codes next.

Card Chronicles codes: A screenshot of the code redemption screen with Pocket Tactics in the box and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Card Chronicles codes?

Redeeming Card Chronicles codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

  • Launch Card Chronicles in Roblox
  • Tap the Settings cog
  • Scroll all the way to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box - it should automatically redeem after a few seconds
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Card Chronicles codes?

Card Chronicles codes are special passwords from the developer that reward players with free stuff. These codes can coincide with updates, bug fixes, and milestones, so keep sharing the game around with your friends to grow the player base and farm more free potions!

Card Chronicles codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Card Chronicles Discord server?

Yes, there is a Card Chronicles Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest update logs, take part in giveaways, and even share your daily Wordle score.

How do I get more Card Chronicles codes?

The best way to get more Card Chronicles codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do the hard work of finding and verifying new codes for you, so you can focus on dominating card battles and rolling for days. That being said, you can check the game's Discord server and Roblox group for codes if you have time.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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