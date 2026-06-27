Card Chronicles codes June 2026

Use our Card Chronicles codes for free potions and trait rerolls to upgrade your deck and achieve new heights. Roll for all of your favorite anime characters in card form, give them shiny borders, and collect the rarest prints of them all to use against strong bosses.

We look for new Card Chronicles codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back in with us the next time you need some trait rerolls.

Here are all the new Card Chronicles codes:

Tyfor400kvisits! - rewards (requires 25k rerolls) (new!)

- rewards (requires 25k rerolls) (new!) Tyfor3kccu! - five luck potion IIIs, five roll speed potions IIIs, five battle speed potion IIIs, three border chance potions, three super luck potions, three boss potions, 15 trait rerolls, and 1.2k shards (new!)

- five luck potion IIIs, five roll speed potions IIIs, five battle speed potion IIIs, three border chance potions, three super luck potions, three boss potions, 15 trait rerolls, and 1.2k shards (new!) AvailableForEveryoneNow - 100 trait rerolls

- 100 trait rerolls Sorry2! - rewards (requires 25k rerolls)

- rewards (requires 25k rerolls) Sorry! - ten luck potion IIIs, ten roll speed potions IIIs, ten battle speed potion IIIs, five border chance potions, five super luck potions, five boss potions, 15 trait rerolls, and 800 shards

- ten luck potion IIIs, ten roll speed potions IIIs, ten battle speed potion IIIs, five border chance potions, five super luck potions, five boss potions, 15 trait rerolls, and 800 shards EarlyAccess! - rewards exclusively for early access players

- rewards exclusively for early access players Release! - three luck potion IIIs, three roll speed potions IIIs, three battle speed potion IIIs, one border chance potion, one super luck potion, five trait rerolls, and some shards

This isn't the only Roblox game with codes to claim, so check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Card Chronicles codes?

Redeeming Card Chronicles codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Launch Card Chronicles in Roblox

Tap the Settings cog

Scroll all the way to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box - it should automatically redeem after a few seconds

Enjoy your freebies

What are Card Chronicles codes?

Card Chronicles codes are special passwords from the developer that reward players with free stuff. These codes can coincide with updates, bug fixes, and milestones, so keep sharing the game around with your friends to grow the player base and farm more free potions!

Is there a Card Chronicles Discord server?

Yes, there is a Card Chronicles Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest update logs, take part in giveaways, and even share your daily Wordle score.

How do I get more Card Chronicles codes?

The best way to get more Card Chronicles codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do the hard work of finding and verifying new codes for you, so you can focus on dominating card battles and rolling for days. That being said, you can check the game's Discord server and Roblox group for codes if you have time.