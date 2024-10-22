Devolver Digital and Phobia Game Studio come together to bring their excellent Carrion to mobile after successfully porting the game to Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation. Better yet, you can try it for free before you commit to buying it. Even better again, there are no ads!

Carrion is a horror game – a ‘reverse horror’ to be precise, where you are an amorphous creature hell-bent on consuming anything it finds. It looks like the Flying Spaghetti Monster and has no known origin. As you pick your way through different levels, you grow your darling alien lifeform to new strengths and gain new abilities to wreak havoc with. It also has a great soundtrack by Cris Velasco, known for his work on Mass Effect, Borderlands, and Bloodborne, so you know it’s good.

You can try Carrion for free, with no ads, and then purchase the full game (and DLC) via one singular in-app purchase. While we don’t have a date for Carrion’s mobile release, *Devolver promises that it’s coming ‘soon’ to iOS and Android. You can pre-register with the links for the App Store and Google Play here.

This is news to some, but other eagle-eyed horror fans may remember Phobia Studio posting a teeny tiny sneak peek of someone playing Carrion on a phone to its TikTok account back in September. Well, now it’s officially confirmed.

