From the time-bending FPS action of Deathloop to the Pokémon-like indie passion of Cassette Beasts, there are some absolutely brilliant games as part of Fanatical's Prestige Collection. If you've been waiting for a good reason to fill up your library on your handheld console, now's the chance, with Fanatical's latest offering giving you plenty of fantastic games at ridiculously low prices.

We all know the usual suspects who show up on the best Steam Deck games lists, but Fanatical's Prestige Collection is full of fantastic games that run great on Valve's handheld console (or ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, etc) and don't get nearly as much recognition as they deserve. From older triple-A experiences to the best indie games that slipped under the radar, there's an assortment of essential additions here.

Take, for instance, Cassette Beasts. A monster-catching gem infused with a retro charm, where instead of throwing Pokéballs, you have to record your potential partners on tape. Like the good ol' days. It's one of the best games like Pokémon, and the unique fusion mechanic lets you create powerful little buddies that will win any battles you'll face.

On the other hand, Deathloop remains one of my favorites, and one of the best FPS games you can play on your handheld. Developed by the immersive sim legends at Arkane, Deathloop brings what the developers are known for and delivers a triple-A experience that will capture fans of the best roguelike games with ease. As you deal with each day in Blackreef, you come one step closer to breaking the timeloop, but you also have a deadly assassin constantly on your tail.

Those are just two of the Steam Deck-ready games you can grab with the Fanatical Prestige Collection, which allows you to grab two games for just $14.99 / £14.99 or $7.50 / £7.50 each. However, if you opt to get more from the collection below, you could save even more, with four or more games only setting you back $7 / £7 each. So, it actually pays to stock up on those action games you've been missing out on. For a full list, check the rest of the potential games below:

Escape Simulator - Steam Deck Verified

Deathloop - Steam Deck Verified

Thronefall - Steam Deck Verified

Star Wars: Episode 1 - Jedi Power Battles - Steam Deck Verified

SKALD: Against the Black Priory - Steam Deck Verified

Sol Cesto - Steam Deck Playable

Holy Shoot - Steam Deck Playable

Cassette Beasts - Steam Deck Verified

Seeds of Calamity - Steam Deck Playable

Beat Slayer - Steam Deck Verified

Planet Zoo - Steam Deck Playable

Badlands Crew - Steam Deck Verified

Immortality - Steam Deck Verified

Traveler's Refrain - Steam Deck Playable

Moonstone Island - Steam Deck Verified

Into the Restless Ruins - Steam Deck Verified

The Executive - Steam Deck Playable

Small Spaces - Unknown (ProtonDB Platinum)

Deathless The Hero Quest - Steam Deck Verified

Sker Ritual - Steam Deck Playable

So, there's no shortage of brilliant Steam Deck games to grab with this Fanatical Prestige Collection. Make sure to get one of the best Steam Deck docks if you want to play these titles on a bigger screen, and don't forget to wear the best gaming earbuds so you can lose yourself in these worlds.