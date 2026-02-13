Castlevania's 40th anniversary gears up for a big year on Nintendo Switch

Get back to vampire hunting on Nintendo Switch this year as Castlevania ups the ante for its 40th anniversary with a new game.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse 

Once more, we're invited into the dark and vampy world for Castlevania's 40th anniversary this year. We're sure to see plenty of announcements, but we're already feasting thanks to a new game confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch.

Castlevania: Belmont's Curse got a surprise announcement in the recent Sony State of Play, but the new website went live, fittingly, on Friday the 13th. The game is due to release in 2026, and it'll arrive on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5. We're hoping for a Switch 2 version to really make it shine, as well.

The new game takes place 23 years after Castlevania: Dracula's Curse, in 1499 - this time in Paris. In it, you play as Trevor Belmont's successor and must save Paris from the devastation at hand. The game is a 2D action-exploration title made by Konami, Evil Empire, and Motion Twin teams.

"This year marks the 40th anniversary since the original 'Akumajō Dracula' first saw the light of day", reads the revamped (haha, like vampires, get it?) Castlevania site. "In this commemorative year, 'Castlevania' will be revived".

We're sure looking forward to it. Further on, the site promises that this is the "beginning" of new products centred on the franchise. Ports, remakes, fresh titles, anime series, life-size plushes of Dracula - whatever comes out, it'll be good.

