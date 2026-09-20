You can try the Castlevania: Belmont's Curse demo soon, and it's got a very cool feature

Castlevania: Belmont's Curse arrives more than 12 years after Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, the last mainline Castlevania game. However, as my colleague Kayleigh points out, you could argue it's been closer to 17 years since Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth, depending on which games you count. If you're not sure if Belmont's Curse is worth the wait, I've got good news. There's a Castlevania: Belmont's Curse demo, and it includes a nifty feature.

The demo includes the opening chapter of Castlevania: Belmont's Curse and launches on Thursday, October 1, 2026. Konami hasn't announced the exact release time yet, but it says more information on the timing will follow. Once the full version of the new Switch game arrives, you can continue from where you left off in the demo rather than replaying the opening chapter.

There is a catch, though. You need to play both versions on the same platform and use the same account. A save from the Nintendo Switch 2 demo, for example, won't transfer to the PS5 or a handheld PC version.

Performance-wise, Konami confirms it runs at 30fps on Nintendo Switch. That's expected for the base Nintendo Switch, but I do wonder if a Nintendo Switch 2 iteration is on the cards. Konami also warns that "certain features and content may be restricted in the demo version," so the preview won't necessarily give you access to everything in the opening section.

The publisher has also published guidelines for anyone planning to stream or upload Castlevania: Belmont's Curse gameplay. Players can share videos and screenshots on platforms including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook, and Discord, while standard platform monetization features are allowed. Once you've played the demo, you don't have to wait too long for the launch. Castlevania: Belmont's Curse releases on Friday, October 16, 2026.

Need a quick catch-up before it drops? Luckily for you, you can check out our full rundown of all the Castlevania games in order. It isn't all smooth sailing, though; just read our Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls review to find out why.