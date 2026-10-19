Cat Battles codes October 2026

Use our Cat Battles codes to stock up on coins and hatch plenty of stylish eggs to stand out from the crowd. Cat Battles asks the question, "What if the hit game Party Animals was only cats?" As a feline fan myself, this version feels like an upgrade in many ways, but you'll have to try it for yourself to see if you agree.

We look for new Cat Battles codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you want to roll the gacha dice and hatch an egg.

Here are all the new Cat Battles codes:

5kWHISKUR - 250 coins

- 250 coins 10MLOAFF - 250 coins

- 250 coins YARNZ2K - 250 coins

- 250 coins 1KCHONKY - 250 coins

- 250 coins CATS - 150 coins

- 150 coins NEWGAME - 250 coins

- 250 coins RELEASE - 250 coins

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Cat Battles codes?

Redeeming Cat Battles codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

Open Cat Battles in Roblox

Tap the Settings cog

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get extra coins in Cat Battles?

You can pick up 500 extra coins in Cat Battles very easily. All you have to do is join the Cute Malt Games Roblox group, and then when you next boot up the game, you'll be 500 coins richer! You can also join the group from a green button in the in-game Shop.

Is there a Cat Battles Discord server?

Yes, there is a Cat Battles Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest announcements and update logs. There are also channels where you can ask questions, suggest new features, and report any bugs you might find.

How do I get more Cat Battles codes?

The easiest way to get more Cat Battles codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding the latest freebies for you and figuring out which codes have stopped working. You can also find some codes in the game's Discord server and at the bottom of the description on Roblox.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Cat Battles codes.