If there’s one thing you can expect from the Epic Games Store, it’s a nice little freebie every week, and that’s doubly true if you use the mobile version, too. This week, on PC, it’s Cat Quest, and that’s not a game to miss if you love a grand adventure, enjoy RPGs, have a thing for Zelda, or identify as a cat lover.

It’s right there in the name – this is a pawsome cat game that first hit the scene back in 2017, proving to be so popular that Cat Quest II: The Lupus Empire followed in 2020 and Cat Quest III appeared in 2024. All three of these ARPGs are available on multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Better still, Cat Quest is Steam Deck verified, so you know it runs like a dream on the best handheld consoles – though it’s admittedly easier to run EGS freebies on Steam Deck alternatives due to them having fewer hoops to jump through than Valve’s console.

For those unfamiliar with Cat Quest, it frequently draws comparisons to Zelda games and games like Diablo due to its adventure, combat, and dungeon-crawling aspects. The premise is simple: you get to play as a heroic feline who’s on a journey to get his sister back after a white cat abducts her.

You get to explore the kingdom of Felingard, engaging in real-time combat, using various gear and abilities, and exploring dungeons full of precious loot. You need to be as strong as possible to save your sister and defeat the dastardly dragons. I played Cat Quest years ago when it first came out, and I enjoyed both of its sequels, too. Thanks to Epic, you don’t even need to buy it to find out why I love it so much.

Well, as long as you act quick, that is. Cat Quest is only free for a week, alongside Neko Ghost, Jump!, another game in which you get to play as a cat – it's a great week to be a cat lover, isn't it? However, unlike Cat Quest, Neko is a platformer with puzzles, giving you two different experiences.