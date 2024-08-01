Get your paws on a free copy of Cat Quest III on release day

Looking for a new adventure? Well, why not sail the seas with your merry band of cats in Cat Quest III? Our giveaway gives six free codes for the game on Nintendo Switch in time for release.

Cat Quest III releases on August 8 and promises a voyage like no other. Wander the waves and discover islands inhabited by enemies guarding treasure chests, taverns heaving with mysterious figures, and dungeons to swipe your way through as a cute little kitty cat. Then, hop back in your ship and blast opponents out of your way as you zoom off to your next destination.

We’re giving away two US codes, two EU codes, and two Australian codes for Cat Quest III on Nintendo Switch. Enter below, but make sure to enter the correct competition for your region or your entry will be disqualified. Our giveaway runs from August 1 to August 8, 2024. We’ll contact the winners as soon as possible after this date.

Read our terms and conditions here for more information on our giveaways and how we run them, then scroll down below to enter. Remember to enter the correct region, otherwise, your entry won’t count. Good luck, mateys!

Jump to your region by clicking below:

US giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics – Cat Quest III giveaway NA





European giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics – Cat Quest III giveaway EU





Australian giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics – Cat Quest III giveaway AUS





Who doesn’t love a good cat game? We do, and can recommend some, or point out some pirate games if you’re looking for that specifically.