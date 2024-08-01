We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Get your paws on a free copy of Cat Quest III on release day

We have a purrfect solution to summer boredom - enter our Cat Quest III giveaway to grab a Switch code on release day and set sail.

Cat Quest III giveaway - key art showing cats, rats, and other animals over a blurred background
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean 

Looking for a new adventure? Well, why not sail the seas with your merry band of cats in Cat Quest III? Our giveaway gives six free codes for the game on Nintendo Switch in time for release.

Cat Quest III releases on August 8 and promises a voyage like no other. Wander the waves and discover islands inhabited by enemies guarding treasure chests, taverns heaving with mysterious figures, and dungeons to swipe your way through as a cute little kitty cat. Then, hop back in your ship and blast opponents out of your way as you zoom off to your next destination.

We’re giving away two US codes, two EU codes, and two Australian codes for Cat Quest III on Nintendo Switch. Enter below, but make sure to enter the correct competition for your region or your entry will be disqualified. Our giveaway runs from August 1 to August 8, 2024. We’ll contact the winners as soon as possible after this date.

Read our terms and conditions here for more information on our giveaways and how we run them, then scroll down below to enter. Remember to enter the correct region, otherwise, your entry won’t count. Good luck, mateys!

Jump to your region by clicking below:

YouTube Thumbnail

US giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics – Cat Quest III giveaway NA

European giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics – Cat Quest III giveaway EU

Australian giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics – Cat Quest III giveaway AUS

Who doesn’t love a good cat game? We do, and can recommend some, or point out some pirate games if you’re looking for that specifically.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.