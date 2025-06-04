Get ready to set sail, because Cat Quest III is coming to mobile. The latest installment in the swashbuckling action RPG series is launching on Apple devices with full touchscreen, Game Center, and universal purchase support.

Cat Quest III is an adorable ARPG following the story of the Hero and his ghostly companion, Spirry, as they search for treasure, sail through the Purribean, and take on the Pirate King and his Pi-Rats. It's clear that the developer, The Gentlebros, loves a good cat pun as much as we do. You can take on this adventure alone or with a trusted companion, as the mobile port supports couch co-op, letting you connect two controllers to your device for tag-team treasure hunting.

But what about Android gamers? X user Hey_itsJ05H jokingly tweeted that "the developers of Cat Quest hate Android users" after the announcement, but The Gentlebros were quick to reply. According to the devs, it would be "weird" to release Cat Quest III on Android before Cat Quest II, as the sequel still isn't available on Google Play, despite ending its stint on Apple Arcade. The company said that an Android port of Cat Quest II is "still in the planning," and then the third installment will follow.

When is the Cat Quest III iOS release date?

Cat Quest III sails onto iPhone, iPad, and Mac on August 8, 2025, exactly one year after its console and PC launch. You can pre-order the game on the App Store now if you're purr-ticularly eager.

That's all we have on the Cat Quest III mobile port for now. The second installment was one of the best Apple Arcade games on the service, so we're hyped to see the series continue to come to mobile. The best Android phones can definitely handle this game, so hopefully we won't have to wait too long for a port.