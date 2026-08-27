Catch 1 Billion Ducks codes August 2026

Vegetarians, beware: this Roblox game might not be for you. There's no sugarcoating the nature of the job here, but at least with Catch 1 Billion Ducks codes, you can avoid making ducks go extinct entirely. More money doesn't always equal good things, guys.

Codes offer free feathers, which, as you'll know if you've played the game, get you anything from new weapons and crates, to a brand new class and, of course, a new puppy friend to help you clear up all the bodies. At least mine has a little duck coat on, that eases my sadness.

Here are all the new Catch 1 Billion Ducks codes:

DUCKS - 100 feathers (new!)

This isn't our only page full of freebies, so check out our full list of Roblox codes. We've probably got your favorite Roblox game there.

How do I redeem my Catch 1 Billion Ducks codes?

It couldn't be easier to redeem codes in this one - just find the big labelled button. That being said, here's some steps if you're confused.

Launch Catch 1 Billion Ducks on Roblox

In the top-left hand corner, hit 'codes'

Enter the code in the box provided and press 'redeem'

Find out what your reward is!

How do I get more Catch 1 Billion Ducks codes?

Though the developer doesn't have a regular drop schedule for codes, we imagine that they'll release whenever Catch 1 Billion Ducks hits a milestone - for example, when it reaches a certain number of players or likes. Just bookmark this page and come back when the game's popping off, as we check for codes regularly and will have the latest for you.

Is there a Catch 1 Billion Ducks Discord server?

There is! Make sure to follow this link to join the community of players. This means you can chat to them, share memes and videos, and form lobbies together. Alongside this, you'll be the first to get updates about the game straight from the developers, who update players in the announcement channels. It's worth it, trust us.