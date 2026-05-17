Catch and Cook codes May 2026

Use these Catch and Cook codes to imbue your trusty fishing net with some extra sauce, so you can make the most profitable dishes for your plot. Combining collectathons with tycoon-style games, Catch and Cook lets you do exactly what it says on the tin: catch fish and cook them.

We check for new Catch and Cook codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back often for more fresh freebies from the sea.

Here are all the new Catch and Cook codes:

1MIL - three enchant spins

FREESPINS - three enchant spins

MILOTHEORANGECAT - three enchant spins

Catch and Cook isn't the only Roblox game offering freebies, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for some more.

How do I redeem Catch and Cook codes?

Redeeming Catch and Cook codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

Launch Catch and Cook in Roblox

Tap the Codes button in the top right corner

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Catch and Cook codes?

Catch and Cook codes are special passwords that give you free in-game boosts. They tend to award free enchant spins, so you can boost your net's chances at catching more fish or higher rarity creatures. These codes coincide with game milestones and updates, so they're fairly regular.

Is there a Catch and Cook Discord server?

Yes, there is a Catch and Cook Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest developer updates, take part in polls and events, and form private servers with friends.

How do I get more Catch and Cook codes?

The best way to get more Catch and Cook codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, so you can spend more time casting your net. That being said, you can look for codes in the game's Discord server, as well as scattered across the developer's X page and YouTube channel.