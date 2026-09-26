Catch Dragons to Defend codes September 2026

Game of Thrones might be past its peak popularity, but dragons are always cool. Plus, with Catch Dragons to Defend codes, you can catch the cream of the crop, including Legendary and Mythic dragons, which will help you show off to your mates and keep the enemies at bay. Two dragons, one stone, if you will.

Codes net you free capture balls, which increase your odds of actually getting your hands on that legendary elder dragon that's just shown up, and eggs, which you can stick in an incubator until it hatches, giving you a whole new plot defender.

Here are all the new Catch Dragons to Defend codes:

13900likes - three supreme capture balls (new!)

- three supreme capture balls (new!) FirstUpdate - five elite capture balls

- five elite capture balls EggTime - an epic egg

- an epic egg Release - three elite capture balls

Catch Dragons to Defend are just some of the Roblox codes you can use, so redeem rewards in all your favorite Roblox games now.

How do I redeem my Catch Dragons to Defend codes?

Follow these simple steps to redeem Catch Dragons to Defend codes:

Launch Catch Dragons to Defend on Roblox

Open the shop on the left-hand side of the screen

Scroll all the way to the bottom to find the code box

Enter your code and hit 'redeem'

Enjoy your freebies

How do I get more Catch Dragons to Defend codes?

At the moment, there's no consistent drop schedule for codes, though they come out roughly every hundred likes that the game gets. So, while it's hard to tell when new ones will come, we're on top of it for you, updating our list regularly with the latest freebies for you. All you have to do is check back here every so often, and reap the rewards.

Is there a Catch Dragons to Defend Discord server?

The developer of the game, Cat Fighting Games, does have a Discord server for you to join, which you can do here. Server events, community chats, and a place to post your screenshots and art await inside the server, so you might as well join right now.