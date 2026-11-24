Use our Cave Casualties codes if you want to stand a chance at surviving your next trip down into the earth. This brutal survival horror game hides terror around every corner, so you'll need all the weapons, potions, and trait rolls you can get if you want to last more than 30 seconds down in the deep.

We look for new Cave Casualties codes regularly, so bookmark this page and visit us again soon for the latest freebies. Make sure to redeem these ones before they expire, though!

Here are all the new Cave Casualties codes:

BIOMESBIOMES - a makeshift drill, a fur armor set, and 500 coins

- a makeshift drill, a fur armor set, and 500 coins TRAITSTIME - one trait roll

- one trait roll OVERHAUL - 1k coins, a golden katana, and a strange serum

- 1k coins, a golden katana, and a strange serum LAIRLAIR - Lair's Special backpack

- Lair's Special backpack FERALMODE - one feral dose

All the best Roblox games have freebies on offer, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for more.

How do I redeem Cave Casualties codes?

Redeeming Cave Casualties codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open Cave Casualties in Roblox

Tap the Inventory button

Navigate to the Codes tab

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Cave Casualties codes?

Cave Casualties codes are special passwords that the developer, Bleedout Interactive, gives out to reward players. These offer things like food and weapons to help you survive the caves, and they tend to coincide with major game updates, social milestones, and bug fixes.

Is there a Cave Casualties Discord server?

Yes, there is a Cave Casualties Discord. You can click here to join the Bleedout Interactive server and access all the latest announcements, dev blogs, and events.

How do I get more Cave Casualties codes?

The easiest way to get more Cave Casualties codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, so you can just come here before your next expedition to stock up on supplies.

Expired codes:

FREEROLL22

BAKAREFRESH

STILLWAITINGBRUH

LILFIX

LAIRGANG

DEBUGTEST

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Cave Casualties codes.