Chameleon codes July 2026

We all love a good game of hide and seek, but we think you'll agree that things are a lot more interesting when you play it on Roblox, and Chameleon codes help to do it in style, giving you the means to get new costumes.

One of our favorite things about the game is how creative you can get while trying to hide, painting yourself to blend in with the environment in hopes of evading the seekers. On the flip side, it's fun to use those special seeking abilities to track the hiders down - you don't lose when it comes to fun here.

Here are all the new Chameleon codes:

THANKSFORPLAYING - 750 coins

- 750 coins FULLRELEASE - 1.5k coins

- 1.5k coins RELEASE! - 1.5k coins

Many more games offer freebies, and our Roblox codes page can point you to them.

How do I redeem Chameleon codes?

To redeem Chameleon codes, follow these steps:

Launch Chameleon on Roblox

Hit the codes button on the left side of the screen

Enter your code

Hit submit

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Chameleon codes?

Chameleon codes are a great way to get coins, which you can use to buy cosmetics and abilities. While there's no clear pattern for when to expect new codes, many developers hand them out to celebrate milestones, updates, and events, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back periodically to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a Chameleon Discord?

Yes, there is an official Chameleon Discord server you can join, where the developer tends to make announcements about news and updates. Who knows, you might even make some new friends there.

How do I get more Chameleon codes?

We love buying cosmetics, so we often search for new Chameleon codes and put them here in one place for you. However, the Discord server and the game's various social media channels are good places to look if you'd rather hunt them down yourself.

Expired codes:

EARLYBIRD

With that, you know all of the new Chameleon codes. Come back soon for more.