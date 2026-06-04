Chaos Piece codes June 2026

There's a pretty large number of One Piece Roblox games out there, but one thing that sets this one apart, other than Chaos Piece codes, is its artistic design. We love a vibrant map with lots of cool NPCs to talk to, as well as sick animations for combat. Plus, the developer is super generous with freebies, so there's lots to love.

Codes can net you plenty of cash, gems, and hearts, as well as cool items like titles, dungeon tickets, booster potions, and dragon balls. It's truly the icing on the One Piece cake.

Here are the new Chaos Piece codes:

GEMWEEK - two double gems for half an hour potions, 1k gems, and an A-Tier dungeon ticket (new!)

NEWUPDATE1 - a stat reset, a dragon ball, a rank-up feather, and three F-Tier dungeon tickets (new!)

STATRESET - a stat reset

REVAMP - three hearts, 1k gems, an Alpha Tester title, and three E-Tier dungeon tickets

FREECASH - 5k cash

FREEPOTIONS - two double xp for half an hour potions, two double cash for half an hour potions, and a dragon ball

GROUP - 1k gems, 2.5k cash, a heart, and a Group Member title (must join the community group)

Chaos Piece isn't the only Roblox game that you can redeem freebies in, so check out our full list of Roblox codes for more.

How do I redeem my Chaos Piece codes?

It's a mostly straightforward process, but there's a level requirement to redeem Chaos Piece codes, so make sure you follow the steps below:

Launch Chaos Piece in Roblox

Make sure you're at least level 20

Hit the blue 'codes' icon

Enter your code in the box and hit 'redeem'

Enjoy your reward!

How do I get more Chaos Piece codes?

We can't say for sure when more Chaos Piece codes will come, but we do know that when they do drop, we'll add them to our list. This means that the easiest way for you to get your hands on the newest codes is to check back on this page. We also make sure you're not wasting valuable time on trying to redeem expired codes, too, so add this page to your bookmarks, and we'll be along with new codes soon. If you want to check yourself, try checking through the developer's community group or Discord server.

Is there a Chaos Piece Discord server?

There is, and you can join it here for updates on the game, including sneak peeks, news from the developer, and community events. You can also chat to other players, participate in giveaways, and share your fan art. It's pretty cool to be part of such a fun community.