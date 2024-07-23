God, what have you done? You’re a pink pony girl. I mean, Hyrulean hero! Sorry. Anyway, some fun news is that Chappell Roan plays her Switch all the time and that Mario and Zelda are among her favorite titles.

The ‘Hot To Go’ singer confirms in the It’s Real with Jordan and Demi podcast how she spends her time off-stage. It turns out that she’s a fellow quiet girly who loves her Nintendo Switch, thanks to a snippet posted by the It’s Real TikTok account.

She starts off by saying that Mario Kart is a favorite – a very good choice – and mentions she’s addicted to her Switch. Aren’t we all, honestly. The podcast episode came out in October before Chappell really hit her stride and shot into the mainstream, so we suggest you give it a listen.

At the time, Chappell had just picked up Breath of the Wild and hoped to play Tears of the Kingdom, too. I mean, who doesn’t? We gave it a 10/10 in our review for good reason. We hope she’s done so and enjoyed dyeing clothes in Hateno Village and dressing Link in some spectacular outfits. Maybe his wardrobe could influence some of her stage outfits?

Another fun fact that unironically made me say, “no way, me too,” is that Chappell listens to Animal Crossing music (and rain sounds) when she’s feeling overwhelmed. She’s so relatable. Now, please sample KK Slider for the next album.

One fan even has Chappell added to their friend list after a New Horizons trade – so it appears that, yes, Chappell Roan plays Stardew. I bet she married Emily. Or Stardew Valley’s Haley. Or maybe Stardew Valley’s Sebastian because he’s the best choice.

While some may beg for a Fortnite skin of Chappell’s stage outfits, I for one just want to see her Stardew Valley farm layout or which ACNH villagers she chose.