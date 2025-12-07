Chasing codes January 2026

Redeem our new Roblox Chasing codes for free survivor item spins and more in this asymmetrical serial killer horror game.

Items are essential for doing well as a survivor in Chasing, so grabbing a few extra spins from Chasing codes is always a good idea. Especially as, once you reach level ten, your spins slowly work towards a guaranteed mythic pull thanks to the game's pity system.

We check for new Chasing codes daily, so be sure to check back here often for the latest spins and other goodies. Maybe the killers will get some freebies, too, in the future.

Here are all the new Chasing codes:

  • SEBASTIAN - one roll (new!)
  • 50KLIKES - one roll (new!)
  • UPDATE1 - one roll

What are Chasing codes?

Chasing codes are special passwords from the developer, Air, that unlock free spins in the game. These codes usually coincide with game milestones like big updates or high numbers of likes or concurrent players, so we don't have an exact release schedule for them.

Chasing codes: A screenshot of the codes redemption screen with POCKET TACTICS in the box and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Chasing codes?

Redeeming Chasing codes is simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Chasing in Roblox
  • Join the Roblox group and like the game
  • Tap on the shop icon
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

Is there a Chasing Discord server?

Yes, there is a Chasing Discord server. You can join it by clicking here to watch creator videos, see exclusive leaks, and join voice chats.

Chasing codes: A screenshot of the Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I get more Chasing codes?

The easiest way to get more Chasing codes is to check this guide often. We look for new codes every day, so bookmarking this page and coming back frequently is your best chance to grab all the freebies you could want.

Expired codes:

  • 1000LIKES

