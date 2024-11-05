How to get digital Switch games at a better price than the Nintendo eShop

Although I will always sing the praises of physical media (especially from a preservation point of view), I do also love me some digital Nintendo Switch games. For someone who grew up in the era of cartridge swapping, I’ve grown shockingly lazy – I hate switching Switch cartridges, and would always just rather be able to swap from one game to another without changing cartridges. So it’s a bit disappointing that things in the eShop are essentially always full price, outside of rare sales.

Well, the good news for digital fans is that there is actually a way to get the best Nintendo Switch games at a cheaper price than they go for over in the eShop. I’m specifically talking about the subscription service offered by Humble Bundle (Humble Choice) which entitles you to an immediate discount on practically everything in the Humble store. It’s especially useful around Christmastime, for example, when you might be buying lots of games at the same time.

A Humble Choice subscription costs $11.99 per month but will get you a discount of up to $6 for almost any Switch game that you buy. Rates vary for different games and the amount that you get off increases after you’ve been subscribed for a year – but essentially, if you buy ten games at the highest discount rate, you’re getting the last one for free (based on the standard Switch game price of $59.99).

At the very least, it’s quite likely that you’d more than get the money you spent on Humble Choice back, making it a cost-effective solution for anyone planning on gifting friends and family a few Switch download codes this holiday season. There are also even larger discounts in place for anyone who wants to buy PC games, too. Digital gifts like this also come in especially handy when you get close to Christmas day itself and you’re no longer sure that deliveries will arrive in time.

Free games with Humble choice

If you happen to use a Steam Deck in addition to your Switch for a broader range of handheld gaming experiences, you may be pleased to hear that Humble Choice subscribers are given a bunch of free games every month. The recent free additions have included all of the following:

Remnant 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Persona 5 Strikers

Disco Elysium

The Callisto Protocol

There’s a whole new selection every month, so you’d easily get the cost of the subscription back just in terms of the value of these games. Nonetheless, even if you’re not interested in PC or Steam Deck games in the slightest, a Humble Choice subscription could be very useful over the festive season if you happen to know a few Nintendo fans.

For help deciding which games to buy, read our lists of the best new Switch games and the best cheap Switch games. There are lots of fantastic choices from throughout the console’s lifespan which cover every budget.