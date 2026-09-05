Chess Incremental codes September 2026

There are three great opening chess moves: Knight to F3, Pawn to D4, and freebie to Roblox player's inventory. Chess Incremental codes raise your game and will see you soaring to the top of the leaderboards. Like the TikToks, you'll be the next surprise Grandmaster to take on an unsuspecting old man in the park.

Rewards are very special in this one, because they provide tickets. These tickets, if you collect enough, can buy anything that Robux can buy, meaning the entire shop is up for grabs if you redeem all your codes. You can also get potions, but eh, less cool.

Here are all the new Chess Incremental codes:

500ccu - 50 tickets, three runeluck potions, three runespeed potions, and three runebulk potions

- 50 tickets, three runeluck potions, three runespeed potions, and three runebulk potions 100KVisits - 50 tickets, two runeluck potions, two runespeed potions, and two runebulk potions

- 50 tickets, two runeluck potions, two runespeed potions, and two runebulk potions 5kFavs - 50 tickets, two runeluck potions, two runespeed potions, and two runebulk potions

- 50 tickets, two runeluck potions, two runespeed potions, and two runebulk potions 1kccu - 10 tickets, a runeluck potion, a runespeed potion, and a runebulk potion

- 10 tickets, a runeluck potion, a runespeed potion, and a runebulk potion 2kccu - 20 tickets, a runeluck potion, a runespeed potion, and a runebulk potion

- 20 tickets, a runeluck potion, a runespeed potion, and a runebulk potion 2.5KLikes - a runeluck potion

- a runeluck potion 500KVisits - 50 tickets

- 50 tickets 10kFavs - 10 tickets

- 10 tickets 15kMembers - 16 tickets, a runeluck potion, a runespeed potion, and a runebulk potion

- 16 tickets, a runeluck potion, a runespeed potion, and a runebulk potion threekccu - 25 tickets, two runeluck potions, two runespeed potions, and two runebulk potions

- 25 tickets, two runeluck potions, two runespeed potions, and two runebulk potions 1MVisits - 50 tickets

- 50 tickets SorryForThat - 25 tickets, a runeluck potion, a runespeed potion, and a runebulk potion

Chess Incremental is just one of many, many Roblox games that offer freebies - so go check out our list of Roblox codes before you miss out.

How do I redeem my Chess Incremental codes?

Luckily for you, there are no extra steps or level requirements when redeeming Chess Incremental codes - just follow this short guide:

Launch Chess Incremental on Roblox

Find the shopping cart icon at the bottom to open the menu

Scroll all the way down and input your code in the box

Press 'use' and find out what you got!

How do I get more Chess Incremental codes?

While codes drop inconsistently, meaning we can't tell when the next drop will be, there's good news for you. Over here at Pocket Tactics, we are professional code hunters, and it's our job to find the new freebies for you. Thus, your best bet in finding new Chess Incremental codes is checking back here with us. We'll keep you informed on the latest drops, as well as any codes that have expired.

Is there a Chess Incremental Discord server?

There is, and you can join it here. You'll find a world of channels waiting for you - including sneak peeks, new update logs, a place to ask questions, a bug-reporting channel, and more. You can even make friends with other players and chat about your progress together, and you may even spot a code or two in there.

Expired codes:

1kLikes

release

Hopefully, you feel ready to take on Magnus and Hikaru now, but check back in for more codes soon in case you still need to prepare.