Chicken Farm codes August 2026

Use our Chicken Farm codes to speed up your egg-laying process and make tons of money fast. These codes unlock egg multipliers and lucky blocks that help you find rare chickens a lot faster than by slowly merging your workers. They're well worth redeeming, but you need to be fast.

We look for new Chicken Farm codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you need a new worker.

Here are all the new Chicken Farm codes:

50MVisits - hacker lucky block

- hacker lucky block THANKSFOR100K - five-minute triple egg boost

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Chicken Farm codes?

Redeeming Chicken Farm codes is super easy! All you have to do is:

Launch Chicken Farm in Roblox

Tap the Codes button in the top left corner

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

Why are my Chicken Farm codes not working?

Unlike most Roblox codes, some Chicken Farm codes expire after a certain number of uses. This means that they might still be on our list of valid codes, but you weren't fast enough to claim it. Once a code reaches its redemption limit, we'll remove it from our list as soon as possible.

Is there a Chicken Farm Discord server?

Yes, there is a Chicken Farm Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest updates, take part in giveaways, and become a content creation partner.

How do I get more Chicken Farm codes?

The easiest way to get more Chicken Farm codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, so you can focus on running around, collecting eggs, and upgrading your setup. If you want to look for codes yourself, we recommend the game's Discord server.

Expired codes:

PLSMOREEGGS

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Chicken Farm codes.