Chicken Farm codes August 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Chicken Farm codes for free lucky blocks and egg boosts to see your profit skyrocket.

Chicken Farm codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt standing in front of a red silo
Daz Skubich Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 
Google Preferred Source Button

Use our Chicken Farm codes to speed up your egg-laying process and make tons of money fast. These codes unlock egg multipliers and lucky blocks that help you find rare chickens a lot faster than by slowly merging your workers. They're well worth redeeming, but you need to be fast.

We look for new Chicken Farm codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you need a new worker.

Here are all the new Chicken Farm codes:

  • 50MVisits - hacker lucky block
  • THANKSFOR100K - five-minute triple egg boost

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

Chicken Farm codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot, an arrow pointing to the button, and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Chicken Farm codes?

Redeeming Chicken Farm codes is super easy! All you have to do is:

  • Launch Chicken Farm in Roblox
  • Tap the Codes button in the top left corner
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

Why are my Chicken Farm codes not working?

Unlike most Roblox codes, some Chicken Farm codes expire after a certain number of uses. This means that they might still be on our list of valid codes, but you weren't fast enough to claim it. Once a code reaches its redemption limit, we'll remove it from our list as soon as possible.

Chicken Farm codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Chicken Farm Discord server?

Yes, there is a Chicken Farm Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest updates, take part in giveaways, and become a content creation partner.

How do I get more Chicken Farm codes?

The easiest way to get more Chicken Farm codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, so you can focus on running around, collecting eggs, and upgrading your setup. If you want to look for codes yourself, we recommend the game's Discord server.

Expired codes:

  • PLSMOREEGGS

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Chicken Farm codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.