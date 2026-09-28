ChinaSide Tycoon codes September 2026

Running a warehouse is a lot of work, even when you get to do it from the comfort of your own home, but with ChinaSide Tycoon codes, you can ease some of the burden. Luckily, besides freebies, the game offers a fun time if you enjoy making your own stock, taking pictures, and hiring a workforce.

However, our favorite thing is that, beyond the typical warehouse process, you can have a visit from the police. You can imagine our shock when the cops showed up and raided our warehouse as if we were running a money racket. You can let them do their thing and hope they don't find anything, or you can pay a bribe - how do you handle your raids?

Here are all the new ChinaSide Tycoon codes:

CASH30 - 30k cash

- 30k cash STEELCRATE1 - one steel crate

- one steel crate followers67 - 67 followers and 7.7k cash

- 67 followers and 7.7k cash FREE - one 30-minute speed boost and 25k cash

- one 30-minute speed boost and 25k cash 5klikes - one crate and 50k cash

- one crate and 50k cash 250likes - two customers for 20 minutes and 25k cash

- two customers for 20 minutes and 25k cash charts - two customers for 15 minutes and 25k cash

- two customers for 15 minutes and 25k cash pikobuy - 150 followers and 20k cash

- 150 followers and 20k cash repempire - 100 followers and 10k cash

- 100 followers and 10k cash tiktok - two customers for 20 minutes and 20k cash

Check our Roblox codes page to grab even more freebies.

How do I redeem ChinaSide Tycoon codes?

To redeem your codes, follow these steps:

Launch ChinaSide Tycoon codes on Roblox

Tap the shop button

Select the codes tab

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are ChinaSide Tycoon codes?

With these codes, you can get the extra cash and followers you need to ensure that your business is a success. As milestones seem to be when you can expect new codes, and they may appear to celebrate events and updates, too, it's best to bookmark this page and check in periodically to avoid missing out.

Is there a ChinaSide Tycoon Discord?

If you want to talk tips of the trade, you should join the ChinaSide Tycoon Discord, where you also get to be among the first to learn about the latest news and updates.

How do I get more ChinaSide Tycoon codes?

You can find new codes in the Discord server and on the game's various social media channels, but you need to search through a lot of posts and messages, which we're happy to do for you. Therefore, it's best for you to stop by here and check in with us whenever you want some goodies.

Check back again soon to avoid missing out when new ChinaSide Tycoon codes become available.