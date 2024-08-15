Circle to Search with Google arrives this month for the Samsung Galaxy A55, A54, A35, and A34. While we first thought that both Google and Samsung might restrict the app to flagship phones, both seem keen to offer useful AI tools to as many users as possible.

The feature debuted on Samsung‘s S24-series at the start of the year, before arriving on the best Google Pixel phones and the new Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Now, Samsung has officially announced that the feature is rolling out to its best mid-range phones, plus the Tab S9 FE tablets.

If you’re unfamiliar with Circle to Search, allow us to explain. You activate this feature by long pressing the home button before circling anything on your screen, either with your finger or an S Pen. Then, Google will reverse image search and try to identify whatever is on screen. Whether it’s a pair of shoes or a famous face, you circle the subject, and Google throws you an answer within seconds.

However, Samsung says Circle to Search availability may vary depending on your region. We may see the feature arrive on other devices from different Android brands, too, but at this stage, we don’t know which ones. It depends on whether Samsung and Google want to keep the feature as a shared selling point, which would make sense given how popular it’s already proven with users.

Interestingly, Samsung has chosen to roll out this new feature less than two months before the anticipated arrival of Apple’s AI features under the Apple Intelligence umbrella. While it’s just speculation, the Korean giant may be bringing more AI tools to cheaper phones to try and draw attention away from Apple Intelligence and the iPhone 16, as while Apple’s AI features look pretty impressive, there’s no Circle to Search equivalent for Safari. We’ll have to wait until the next Samsung financial report to see if Circle to Search boosts sales of mid-rangers like the Galaxy A55 and A54.