A new Civilization game silently enters pre-registration, but there's a catch

You can now pre-register for Civilization: Eras and Allies to be among the first to play this free 4X strategy game on iOS and Android.

Civilization: Eras and Allies 

In case you missed it, Civilization: Eras and Allies pre-registration is now open, with the full game coming soon this summer. This particular city builder is by 2K, part of Take-Two Interactive. While it may not have the Firaxis or Sid Meier name on it, we're intrigued to play and set up a new civilization of our own nonetheless.

However, the pre-registration is only available in selected regions. 2K enabled registration in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, and the Philippines on April 29 – hopefully with more territories to come soon.

You can register now on Google Play to be the first to know when the game goes live. The pre-registration rewards you can grab include stacks of silver and gold to spend, resource chests, boosts, XP, and even a city skin to spruce up your civilizations.

As with all Civilization games, your aim is to build up a successful empire, acting as historical figures such as Gilgamesh, Cleopatra, or Alexander the Great. There are plenty of locations to choose from, so no matter which vibe you're feeling, you can set up a new French locale or a sprawling Egyptian city.

The game is scheduled to release in June 2025, though there's no exact date just yet. You can follow the game's X account for updates on the release date and any new content that might get added.

