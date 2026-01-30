Strategy blockbuster Civilization 7 is making an entrance on Apple Arcade

If you've ever lost an entire night or two to Civilization - meticulously planning which Wonder you're going to build next, figuring out why your population is unhappy all of a sudden, or building armies against that player who is building way too many cities too close to you - you are in for a treat. Sid Meier's Civilization 7 Arcade Edition is officially coming to Apple Arcade in February, meaning one of the biggest strategy games in history is about to land in the pockets of all iPhone owners.

Does this game need to be introduced? Probably not, but hey, there are always some people late to the party. Civilization 7 is a 4X strategy series where you build and guide a civilization from its humble beginnings through countless historical ages. You research technology, expand your borders, trade or fight with neighbours, and dream (sometimes contentiously) of a legacy that will echo through the ages… or simply world dominion. To each their own. Now, for the first time in the series' long life, that experience will be officially playable on Apple devices via Apple Arcade. I look forward to inevitably adding it to the best Apple Arcade games list.

The Apple Arcade edition is designed to give players the core Civilization VII experience on iPhone, iPad, and Mac with intuitive touch controls that make sense on smaller screens. You'll still choose your leaders, build cities, manage diplomacy, and navigate the beautiful chaos of empire building; it's just all optimised for portable play.

There are, understandably, a few limitations compared to the full desktop and console versions: Apple Arcade doesn't support paid DLC or expansions, so the Arcade Edition launches with the base game content only (no post-launch packs, at least at launch). Multiplayer isn't available at launch either (but it might come later?), which is a bit of a shame. I have mainly played Civilization with my friends as opposed to alone, but one of the perks of playing alone is that you won't have to wait for that one friends who always take 20 minutes to finish their turn, what on earth are they doing (okay, I'm always that friend, I plead guilty).

But it's still quite exciting. After all, if you have an Apple Arcade subscription, then it's basically a free addition to your games list. I am a bit puzzled about how it could work effectively on iPhone, but I look forward to finding out. I already awkwardly mismanage my empire's economy when I hyperfocus on my laptop, so I can't imagine playing on the go would improve my decision-making process. But it could be nice to feel like I can play just for a couple of turns without having it turn into an overnight session!

So mark Thursday, February 5, 2026, on your calendar: that's when the Apple Arcade gates open and let you build your empire anywhere. May your borders be wide, your neighbours befuddled, and your turns many.