Can I play Civ 7 on Steam Deck? That’s a fair question. The latest game in the long-standing Sid Meier series was a long time coming, and history buffs and 4X strategy fans will want to get in on the action. As much fun as it is to build an empire in the comfort of your own home, Civ 7 Steam Deck compatibility means you can check in on how things are going while you’re out and about. It certainly seems like a good way to pass the time on a long-haul flight.

Can I play Civ 7 on Steam Deck?

Yes, Civ 7 is Steam Deck verified, meaning you can play it on the PC handheld. That’s right, there’s no need to go looking for the best Steam Deck alternatives on this occasion, as the game should run smoothly with few issues, though you may still want to look at other options as games like Fortnite are considerably more tricky to run on Steam Deck.

How do I install Civ 7 on Steam Deck?

To play Civ 7 on Steam Deck, you need to purchase the game on Steam and then download it directly to your handheld from your library. Thanks to its verification, you don’t need to jump through any extra hoops.

Is Civ 7 available on Steam?

Yes, you can buy the game on Steam. You simply need to head to the marketplace, search for it, visit the game page, and purchase it from there. The game is also available on the Epic Games Store, should you prefer the Fortnite creator’s storefront.

There you have it, everything you need to know to play Civilization VII on Steam Deck. If you want to know what else runs on your handheld, check out our list of the best Steam Deck games – Cyberpunk 2077 and Marvel’s Spider-Man are among our favorites.