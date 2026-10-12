CKRD Nitro Deck 2 review - a better grip on Nintendo Switch 2 gaming

Our Verdict The CRKD Nitro Deck 2 is the comfort upgrade my Nintendo Switch 2 needed. Its chunky design, satisfying controls, and adjustable sticks make handheld gaming a far more enjoyable experience, even if connectivity quirks stop it from being perfect. If you struggle with the Switch 2's ergonomics, this is an excellent alternative. Pros Excellent ergonomics make handheld gaming much more comfortable

CaptiStick technology and adjustable thumbstick settings

Sturdy, responsive controls with satisfying triggers Cons Bluetooth requires manual reconnection, and wired mode can be unreliable

Overly sensitive rear buttons

Alternative D-pads sold separately

I love my Nintendo Switch 2; it's an ace piece of kit. It's also the most uncomfortable handheld out there, at least to me. I'd take the heft of the Asus ROG Ally or the Steam Deck any day, a form factor that fits my hands well and doesn't make me want to put it down after just 30 minutes of gaming. While a flurry of accessories has hit the market in the last year, none of them have quite done the job. Is the CRKD Nitro Deck 2 any different?

After our original CRKD Nitro Deck review, I was already hopeful its next iteration could deliver what I'm looking for. Right off the bat, the Nitro Deck 2 offers a solid, comfortable design to hold. It's considerably chunkier than its predecessor, and its design ethos brings it much closer to the Steam Deck, both aesthetically and in shape. At a glance, using the Smoke variant, I wouldn't be surprised if you thought I was playing on Valve's handheld.

Whether that resemblance is intentional or a happy coincidence, I'd be curious to know. If you haven't seen CRKD's Nintendo Switch 2 accessory before, it essentially acts as an external controller for your console. The handheld's screen slots into the middle, with either side of the Nitro Deck 2 closing around it. A clamp on the back twists clockwise to lock it in place, making it feel like a completely different device.

That said, the Nitro Deck 2 doesn't function like the Backbone Pro or GameSir's latest offerings. You can't charge the two devices simultaneously through USB-C passthrough. You still have to charge the Switch 2 and Nitro Deck 2 separately, using the latter's dedicated charging port on the bottom of the accessory. Because the Nitro Deck 2 doesn't include Nintendo's protocols for waking the console and connecting automatically, Bluetooth requires confirmation on the Switch 2 every time you boot up. For some, that might be fine, but it can be annoying when I'm jumping in for regular bursts of playtime.

To avoid that, CRKD includes a dual USB-C attachment that effectively acts as a wired mode. In my experience, it isn't always the most reliable way of connecting. I've had zero problems establishing a Bluetooth link, though, even if it's slightly inconvenient. It's disappointing that the Nitro Deck 2 doesn't maintain its connection like a Switch 2 Pro controller, since it'd be a neat touch to wake the console with the accessory itself. The Nitro Deck 2 definitely has some quirks, but I can forgive them when it comes to putting it to good use.

I got my Nintendo Switch 2 in late 2025, and I can confidently say this is the comfiest experience I've had with it. Honestly, I hated playing on it for a while. Before I got my hands on the Nitro Deck 2, I'd tried accessories from JSAUX or random recommendations from friends, hoping to find some semblance of comfort.

The Nitro Deck 2 delivers that in spades. I put that to the test in my Silver Pines review, playing largely in handheld mode to see what the Nitro Deck 2 can do. The flared triggers are a welcome addition, giving the accessory a feel I'd normally associate with premium Nintendo Switch controllers. While they don't offer much in terms of resistance or travel, they're sturdy and can handle just about anything you throw at them, genre-wise.

I would like to have seen options for trigger travel, though. Perhaps CRKD can take some notes from 8BitDo's fantastic Pro 2 controller in that department. The raised profile and split design of the front triggers make them easier to access, a feature that got plenty of mileage when I repeatedly opened the map in Silver Pines.

On the surface, the buttons feel closer to those on an Xbox Series X|S controller, which isn't anything to scoff at. The Nitro Deck 2 also has a multidirectional D-pad, though I'd prefer something closer to a DualSense. CRKD doesn't include the alternative options in the box, but you can buy them separately on its website. Since the accessory itself costs around $100/£100, it's a bit cheeky to ask for an extra $20/£20 for four bits of plastic. That said, I've no qualms about how the controls feel during gameplay.

CKRD's major selling point for the Nitro Deck 2 is its CaptiStick technology. It uses capacitor-based, contactless sensors designed to eliminate stick drift. I can't say for sure whether they're truly drift-free, but based on Holly's ongoing experience with the previous model, she hasn't encountered any issues on that front. CKRD's companion app for iOS and Android further supports this.

Adjustable settings give you more control over how the sticks respond to your inputs. Lower dead zones can make small movements register sooner, while adjusting resistance changes how much force you need to move a stick. These options could prove particularly useful in FPS games, especially with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launching on Switch 2 soon.

CRKD also advertises compatibility with the original Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED, PC, mobile devices, and select smart TVs. However, compatibility on paper doesn't mean every feature works the same across every device. The Nitro Deck 2 is also too large to dock the Switch 2, so you'll need to remove it from the chassis.

Beyond its main controls, the Nitro Deck 2 includes remappable rear buttons, adjustable vibration feedback, and turbo functionality. I'll be honest, I'm not the biggest fan of the rear triggers. They're overly sensitive, and I don't really opt for them in the heat of the moment. Whether you find them useful will depend on the games you play and how comfortable you feel reaching for them.

If, like me, you struggle with the Nintendo Switch 2's ergonomics, the Nitro Deck 2 is worth considering for more comfortable handheld gaming. If you're already happy with the console's standard controls, its $100/£100 price tag is a much harder sell. For me, comfort is the main attraction. It isn't perfect, and I'd be eager to see what CKRD does on the next pass, but for now, this is easily the best way to play the Nintendo Switch 2 in Handheld Mode.