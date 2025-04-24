Few Steam Games can be called essential, but Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of them. Developed by a talented team of 30 developers, this turn-based RPG is a brilliant love letter to the genre as well as a sign of what the future holds. If you’ve been looking for a Steam key for the game, you can get Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at a cheaper price from Fanatical than anywhere else.

The best RPGs list seems to be growing every year, but Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s interesting twist on turn-based combat instantly makes it stand out. Combining the interactive element of the best action games with some common RPG mechanics, Clair Obscur’s gameplay feels refreshing, and it’s why I can’t help but smile every time I play it.

Without spoiling too much, this single-player game sees a group of characters tasked with defeating a godlike figure called The Paintress, who paints a new number every year and kills everyone who is that age or above. An annual expedition is launched every year to defeat The Paintress, but none return, setting the scene for our all-star voice cast (including Charlie Cox, Ben Starr, and Jennifer English, as just three examples) to lead the latest expedition.

Melancholic setting aside, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is proof that a decades-old genre can still learn new tricks. Rivaling the best Steam Deck games for a top spot, each battle feels gripping and intense, with the added real-time features making every fight impactful. That doesn’t take into account the gorgeous world and stunning visuals, which may not be as impressive on the Steam Deck, but still look pretty darn amazing. It’s no surprise that our sister site, PCGamesN, called it an “essential turn-based RPG that is both a love letter to its inspirations and a potential vision of the genre’s future” in their Expedition 33 review.

Admittedly, it has a Steam Deck Unsupported compatibility, according to Valve. However, many players (including YouTuber Deck Wizard) have had great experiences on the Steam Deck version of the game. Better yet, the developers spoke to Steam Deck HQ to confirm that further compatibility is coming post-launch, so hopefully, the game will get the Verified badge soon.

Even if you don’t own a Steam Deck, it’s a great experience on other handheld consoles too. The ASUS ROG Ally X and more Windows-based consoles still deliver a great experience. So, if you’re ready to take on The Paintress, you can grab Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for just $39.99 / £33.59 at Fanatical. That’s a big 20% off the usual price, but you don’t have long, as this deal ends Thursday, May 1, 2025.

If you’re hoping to push the Steam Deck to its hardest, our best Steam Deck docks guide has plenty of options to connect your handheld to a bigger screen. However, if you’re keen on something similar to Clair Obscur, our best JRPGs list has plenty of games with the same brilliance.