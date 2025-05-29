A beautiful world, a dark yet tantalizing story, and some of the best turn-based combat ever made are just a few reasons that I love Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. I've played a lot of RPGs in my life, from the iconic to the underrated, yet Expedition 33 blows many of them out of the water, and if you're looking for a new Steam Deck game to play, you can grab a cheap Steam key for this recent game right now.

As far as I'm concerned, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has already earned its rightful place amongst the best RPGs. It's an engrossing story that offers some of the greatest voice acting in a videogame, while the combat brings a delicate balance between turn-based combat and action games, requiring you to have more input between turns.

I don't want to spoil anything about the story, as everything, from the interpersonal relationships between the characters to the huge world-ending threats, is expertly crafted, and it's best to experience it with no foreknowledge. What I can tell you is that the basic premise sees you play as a group of characters from the small town of Lumiere, where every year a godlike figure called The Paintress draws a number, and anyone who is of that age or above dies instantly.

As part of the annual group of adventurers seeking to end The Paintress' reign in this single-player game, you'll watch Expedition 33's attempt to defeat her. Of course, things aren't easy, as the continent is a very dangerous place. Fortunately, you'll have access to a variety of Pictos and Luminas, special perks that offer must-have abilities which are key to saving Lumiere.

That's where the Steam Deck game goes from a work of art to a bona fide masterpiece of an RPG, delivering turn-based combat that looks gorgeous in action, much like the Persona games, but adds the twist of requiring you to dodge or parry enemy attacks, so don't go putting down that handheld console waiting for your turn to arrive – if you're lazy like me.

If you've been looking for a great game to play on Valve's handheld or the best Steam Deck alternatives, you can grab Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at its lowest price right now at $40.99 / £34.43 on Fanatical. Honestly, it's a terrific price for such an incredible experience, and I'm pretty sure you'll love it, especially considering the impressive 9.7 user score on Metacritic.

