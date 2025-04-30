Want to know if you can play Clair Obscur on Steam Deck? You're in the right place to find out, because we explain everything you need to know about destroying the Paintress and exploring a gorgeous dark fantasy setting on Valve's handheld gaming console. The RPG from developer Sandfall Interactive sold one million copies in just three days, but is the Clair Obscur Steam Deck gameplay up to scratch? Let's find out.

Can I play Clair Obscur on Steam Deck?

Yes, you can play Clair Obscur on the Steam Deck. You can embark on a quest with the rest of the Expedition 33 volunteers to destroy the ethereal being behind the yearly Gommage, an event where people above a certain age are wiped from existence. Granted, there may be some limitations when it comes to graphics, but this is generally to be expected since the Steam Deck can't possibly house the processing power a full PC rig or gaming console can.

Is Clair Obscur Steam Deck verified?

No, Clair Obscur is not Steam Deck verified. This doesn't mean that it's impossible to play, just that there are some shortcomings when you play it on one of the best handheld consoles. Clair Obscur is marked as 'playable', meaning the game is fully functional. The standard controller configuration works absolutely fine, and the default graphics perform well on the Deck; the only thing keeping it from verified status is the fact that some text might be too small to read on the handheld console's screen, and the game launcher might require the touchscreen or virtual keyboard. None of this really takes away from the fact that Clair Obscur plays absolutely fine on the Steam Deck, though.

How do I install Clair Obscur on Steam Deck?

To start playing Clair Obscur on your Deck, all you need to do is head to the Steam Marketplace, search for the game, purchase it, add it to your library, and initiate the download when prompted. As simple as that! As long as you've got the required 43GB of storage space, you'll be taking down the Paintress in no time.

