For a short time, you could get Clair Obcur Expedition 33 for just $7.49

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an easy contender for my 2025 Game of the Year. It's a masterfully developed RPG that feels like an old-style JRPG, mixed in with some unique storytelling and a twist on the turn-based combat we've come to know and respect. If you haven't had the chance to play this innovative game, Fanatical is giving you the opportunity to grab it for just $7.49 / £7.49.

In the short time since its release, it has already risen through the ranks of the best RPGs of all time, cementing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as one of the greats, like Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7, and (in my personal opinion) Dragon's Dogma 2. Despite a slightly rough launch on the handheld, it's also one of the best Steam Deck games now, too.

This single-player game puts you in the role of a brave party of Lumiére's citizens, who, every year, send out an expedition to defeat The Paintress. 'Why?' I hear you asking, well, have a bit of patience - I was obviously about to explain. It's because this godlike figure stands out in the ocean, looming over the city, and paints a number annually, killing anyone whose age correlates with that number.

In an effort to avoid spoiling Expedition 33's beautiful narrative, I won't go into any more details on the story. However, the game is more than just a piece of art without any substance, thanks to some excellent turn-based combat that offers the flair of Persona's beloved gameplay, while requiring you to parry and dodge, which puts it straight into the realm of action games. A blend that works really well, to say the least.

If you've been waiting for the right time to grab this game for your handheld console, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is just one of the key games for Fanatical's Summer Mystery Bundle. This lucky dip of Steam keys will give you a random game for just $1 / £1, or you can get ten titles for just $7.49 / £7.49, with an impressive average rating on Steam of 'Very Positive'.

Of course, that does mean there's only a chance to get this year's greatest RPG so far. But, you're not losing money on it, as you'll get plenty of great experiences you may have missed out on, from excellent strategy games to mind-bending puzzlers. But, there are also some other must-have games you have a shot at getting:

DOOM: The Dark Ages - Steam Deck Unsupported (ProtonDB Gold)

Elden Ring Nightreign - Steam Deck Playable

The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered - Steam Deck Verified

Blue Prince - Steam Deck Playable

So, whether you end up getting Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in this bundle or not, you'll still score some Steam games you may have missed out on. Even if you don't own Valve's console, there's a huge selection that should run really well on the best Steam Deck alternatives, too. Then again, seeing Expedition 33 on the big screen with a great Steam Deck dock is a truly immersive experience.