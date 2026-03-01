Clash of Clans' Dragon Duke lands in a fiery new update, but you'll need to grind for him first

It's always a joyous occasion when a Clash of Clans update arrives, and Supercell's latest offering is special for one key reason: a new hero. Reigning hellfire down on your foes and soaring through the skies, the Dragon Duke is a scorching hot addition to your forces. In the game's recent seasonal update, Dragon Escape, Supercell is focusing on all things molten and blazing.

If you haven't done it already, you can download the all-new Clash of Clans update right now, whether you're playing on an iPhone or Android device. The Dragon Duke is an aerial-centric hero that thrives on attacking with a mighty battalion of allies alongside him. When he's separated during battle, his attack speed increases by 50%, while all of his Royal Rampage passive ability is boosted a whopping 100%. Paired with reduced trap damage, I reckon the Dragon Duke's best ability is actually his defense capabilities.

While the Dragon Duke protects the frontline, he can only take damage from Clash of Clans' air-targeting enemies. Not only is Supercell's latest hero the second aerial character in the game's roster, but the sixth overall addition, if we're talking about heroes that attack all targets within melee distance. Like other heroes, you can't deploy the Dragon Duke into battle if he's being upgraded in-game. However, you can only enhance him in the Builder, not the Laboratory.

If you're planning to use him as a defensive hero, he'll only protect your village if they're assigned to a Hero Banner. When that's done, the Dragon Duke primarily sticks around the banner and will eventually retreat to cover if enemy forces lure him out. It's worth noting that while the Dragon Duke is airborne, he can't activate his passive ability or Hero Equipment. Aside from this, there is a chance to keep them in the fight longer.

The Dragon Duke's biggest ability lets him recover a portion of his health once per match. You can increase the amount he regains every five levels, too. So, there's a lot to check out, but if you're keen to add him to your lineup, get ready to put some time aside. You can unlock the Dragon Duke by upgrading your Hero Hall to at least level nine, but that also requires your Town Hall to be level 15 at minimum. If you're already sinking time into the hit free mobile game, then this shouldn't be an issue.

Across the Dragon Escape season, you can expect a revamped Gold Pass and a wave of themed events. Players can tackle new challenge levels and unlock Dragon-scale hero skins. Rotating troop boosts spotlight different dragon units across the month, alongside special events like Dragon Dash and Clan Rush, offering plenty of chances to earn rewards, medals, resources, and exclusive decorations.