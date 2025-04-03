Clash of Clans brings the battle to WrestleMania 41 with WWE collab

Clash of Clans is no stranger to collaboration, but this might just be the biggest and best yet. Supercell’s hugely popular mobile strategy game is taking the battles out of the confines of our mobile devices and breaking the fourth wall to fight it out in the real world, hosting a match on one of the world’s biggest stages. The Clash of Clans WWE WrestleMania event has plenty in store for us gamers, but it’s also heading into the IRL ring with the likes of Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley.

You can meet the WWE Superstars in-game right now, with a huge event including cosmetics, Easter eggs, and WWE-themed features to wrestle with. Most excitingly, Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare and undisputed WWE champ, is leading the battle as the Barbarian King. Rhodes has been playing one of the best mobile games for over a decade, with the pro-wrestler currently in the top 10% of worldwide Clash of Clans players, and so it only feels right that he’s the face of a brand-new game mode focused on absolute destruction and total domination, just like his moves in the ring.

“I don’t defend, I conquer,” Rhodes said. “Villages will fall, and any opposition will be crushed under my command. This isn’t about playing fair in the ring, it’s about ruling the battlefield. Just like WrestleMania 41, I’m stepping in with one goal – absolute victory.” Strong words from OverlordRhodes, but do you have what it takes to attack his real base and challenge his rule?

This collaboration with WWE is one of the biggest we’ve seen from Clash of Clans because not only do we get to enjoy a massive in-game event, with the likes of Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley lending her likeness to the Archer Queen and The Undertaker taking on the role of the Grand Warden, but we get a real-life event, too. Clash of Clans is heading to WrestleMania 41 on April 19th and 20th, 2025, and hosting a first-of-its-kind match during the biggest night in pro wrestling’s calendar.

You can jump into the fray and check out the Clash of Clans WWE event right now, and to help you out in other mobile games, we’ve got plenty of DC Dark Legion codes and Tribe Nine codes, too. Or, if gacha games are more your speed, we’ve also got all the new Genshin Impact codes, Zenless Zone Zero codes, and Honkai Star Rail codes for you.