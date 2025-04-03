We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Clash of Clans brings the battle to WrestleMania 41 with WWE collab

Clash of Clans is teaming up with WWE icons to take the conquest from your phones to the ring of WrestleMania 41 in a brand new event.

clash of clans entering the wrestlemania ring with rhea ripley and cody rhodes
Verna Colosi's Avatar

Published:

Clash of Clans 

Clash of Clans is no stranger to collaboration, but this might just be the biggest and best yet. Supercell’s hugely popular mobile strategy game is taking the battles out of the confines of our mobile devices and breaking the fourth wall to fight it out in the real world, hosting a match on one of the world’s biggest stages. The Clash of Clans WWE WrestleMania event has plenty in store for us gamers, but it’s also heading into the IRL ring with the likes of Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley.

You can meet the WWE Superstars in-game right now, with a huge event including cosmetics, Easter eggs, and WWE-themed features to wrestle with. Most excitingly, Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare and undisputed WWE champ, is leading the battle as the Barbarian King. Rhodes has been playing one of the best mobile games for over a decade, with the pro-wrestler currently in the top 10% of worldwide Clash of Clans players, and so it only feels right that he’s the face of a brand-new game mode focused on absolute destruction and total domination, just like his moves in the ring.

“I don’t defend, I conquer,” Rhodes said. “Villages will fall, and any opposition will be crushed under my command. This isn’t about playing fair in the ring, it’s about ruling the battlefield. Just like WrestleMania 41, I’m stepping in with one goal – absolute victory.” Strong words from OverlordRhodes, but do you have what it takes to attack his real base and challenge his rule?

This collaboration with WWE is one of the biggest we’ve seen from Clash of Clans because not only do we get to enjoy a massive in-game event, with the likes of Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley lending her likeness to the Archer Queen and The Undertaker taking on the role of the Grand Warden, but we get a real-life event, too. Clash of Clans is heading to WrestleMania 41 on April 19th and 20th, 2025, and hosting a first-of-its-kind match during the biggest night in pro wrestling’s calendar.

YouTube Thumbnail

You can jump into the fray and check out the Clash of Clans WWE event right now, and to help you out in other mobile games, we’ve got plenty of DC Dark Legion codes and Tribe Nine codes, too. Or, if gacha games are more your speed, we’ve also got all the new Genshin Impact codes, Zenless Zone Zero codes, and Honkai Star Rail codes for you.

Verna is a published fantasy author, with experience writing and editing in the gaming journalism world. She joined Pocket Tactics in April 2024, after spending a year as Content Manager for Gfinity and Stealth Optional. She’s a sucker for anything with a massive open world but when she’s not lobbing fireballs first and asking questions later in Baldur’s Gate 3, she’s busy dealing (and taking) damage as Blade in Honkai Star Rail. She’s currently working on her first solo novel and when writer’s block takes its toll, she’s wandering around in Genshin Impact on her iPhone, collecting anything that isn’t nailed down. She also wholeheartedly believes that pineapple should never be on a pizza. Ever.