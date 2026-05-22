Clash of Critters codes May 2026

Even though Super Auto Pets came and went in the zeitgeist, creature auto-battlers might be so back now that we have this new mobile game. Naturally, you'll want freebies for it, so we've got all the Clash of Critters codes on hand so that you can min-max your progress, and grab some really goshdarn cute friends while you're at it. It's official: this game is my new obsession.

Codes will net you all sorts of things, including candy and pinballs, which you'll need to level up your new pals. You can also grab new pals themselves, as the codes also offer Tatari.

Here are all the new Clash of Critters codes:

goonbug - 4k candy, a lunchbox, and a goonbug

hellotatari - 4k candy, three tatari capsules, and 1k pinballs

If you want more from the best mobile games, we've got plenty of codes for the biggest ones out there for you, including Pokémon Go codes and Clash Royale codes.

How do I redeem Clash of Critters codes?

It's pretty straightforward to redeem Clash of Critters codes, luckily. Just follow the steps below:

Launch Clash of Critters on your mobile device

Hit the icon of two people on the bottom-right of your screen

From there, press the cog in the top-right

Scroll down and find 'redemption code'

Input your code and press 'confirm'

If you're struggling to get your codes to work, make sure that you input them exactly as seen above, with the correct spelling and capitalization. If this doesn't work, the code may have expired, but we'll be back with more very soon, so hold on tight.

How do I get more Clash of Critters codes?

While the developer doesn't drop codes at consistent times, there are two main ways to get new codes. Firstly, you can check the Facebook page for any new updates. This can take a while, as you'll have to scout new codes in between other posts from the developer, so we recommend the second way - leaving it up to us. It's our job to make sure you've got all the latest codes - and we can let you know what you'll get with them - so we refresh our list regularly. All you have to do is bookmark this page and return here whenever your code senses are tingling.

Is there a Clash of Critters Discord server?

There is, and you can join it here to chat with other players about the game, get updates from the developer, and participate in the community at large. This includes posting fan art, joining events, entering giveaways, and checking out any upcoming news about the game. It's a win-win for you.