Clash of Critters tier list May 2026

If you can't decide which Tatari to evolve first, our Clash of Critters tier list can help you choose. There are a lot of creatures in this game, and some are beyond adorable, but, just like in Pokémon, being cute only gets you so far. You need to have absolute beasts by your side to pick up the win.

Not only do we have advice on who to evolve first, but we also have a Clash of Critters codes guide so you can grab some handy freebies to help you out on your adventure. Such goodies include candy and lunch boxes, both of which you can feed to your Tatari to upgrade them.

Clash of Critters tier list

Our Clash of Critters tier list focuses on which Tatari evolution lines you should work your way through first, with us listing all of the first-stage creatures in the game. However, this is subjective, so if you like the look of Tatari that we place in rank D and would like to see what it turns into, don't let us stop you.

Rank Clash of Critters Tatari S+ Buddi, Dewgrub, Punchimp, Taptail, Voltfawn S Ashlarva, Droppit, Frugling, Goonbug, Manteeny, Maskfry, Pyropup, Zappur, Zaplet A Cactobud, Cheerling, Frostnip, Pandaroo, Sealing, Souphog, Waddledo B Cribbler, Gibber, Hootlet, Sackling, Shardsnail, Sparkeet, Sparkit, Shrimpyro, Tindercub C Blueflick, Drilleroo, Dumbopus, Flameow, Fluffle, Fumekit, Funglet, Gopher, Humbug, Kittazap, Lollama, Rubblet, Volkit, Zapuni D Joeyo, Lullelly, Sinklet

How do I evolve Tatari in Clash of Critters?

To evolve a Tatari, you need multiples of the same one to reach stage two, and then you need to complete some trials to evolve your pal into its third stage. The number of duplicates you need comes down to the Tatari's star level. For example, if your Tatari is level 12, it has a silver star, and that means you need five duplicates to evolve it.