Clash of Critters tier list May 2026

Our Clash of Critters tier list ranks all of the stage one Tatari, telling you which ones you should evolve.

Clash of Critters tier list: a group of animals running through a forest
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Updated:

Clash of Critters 
Google Preferred Source Button

If you can't decide which Tatari to evolve first, our Clash of Critters tier list can help you choose. There are a lot of creatures in this game, and some are beyond adorable, but, just like in Pokémon, being cute only gets you so far. You need to have absolute beasts by your side to pick up the win.

Not only do we have advice on who to evolve first, but we also have a Clash of Critters codes guide so you can grab some handy freebies to help you out on your adventure. Such goodies include candy and lunch boxes, both of which you can feed to your Tatari to upgrade them.

Clash of Critters tier list

Our Clash of Critters tier list focuses on which Tatari evolution lines you should work your way through first, with us listing all of the first-stage creatures in the game. However, this is subjective, so if you like the look of Tatari that we place in rank D and would like to see what it turns into, don't let us stop you.

Rank Clash of Critters Tatari
S+ Buddi, Dewgrub, Punchimp, Taptail, Voltfawn
S Ashlarva, Droppit, Frugling, Goonbug, Manteeny, Maskfry, Pyropup, Zappur, Zaplet
A Cactobud, Cheerling, Frostnip, Pandaroo, Sealing, Souphog, Waddledo
B Cribbler, Gibber, Hootlet, Sackling, Shardsnail, Sparkeet, Sparkit, Shrimpyro, Tindercub
C Blueflick, Drilleroo, Dumbopus, Flameow, Fluffle, Fumekit, Funglet, Gopher, Humbug, Kittazap, Lollama, Rubblet, Volkit, Zapuni
D Joeyo, Lullelly, Sinklet
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I evolve Tatari in Clash of Critters?

To evolve a Tatari, you need multiples of the same one to reach stage two, and then you need to complete some trials to evolve your pal into its third stage. The number of duplicates you need comes down to the Tatari's star level. For example, if your Tatari is level 12, it has a silver star, and that means you need five duplicates to evolve it.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.