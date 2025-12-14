Clash RNG codes January 2026

Redeem our new Roblox Clash RNG codes to unlock free elixir and luck boosts to turn your clicking all the way up to eleven.

Clash RNG codes: An awakened Archer and an Ice Sprite from Clash Royale layered on a chest from Clash RNG
Daz Skubich Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 

If your fingers are getting tired from all that clicking, use our Clash RNG codes to lighten the load a little. Even with the free auto clicker, farming plenty of elixir for the best chests is a daunting task, and I'd much rather do it with some luck potions by my side.

We check for new Clash RNG codes all the time, so bookmark this page and check back soon if you're just as hooked on this Clash Royale-inspired clicker as we are.

Here are all the new Clash RNG codes:

  • 150K+300K! - essence and boosts (new!)

Clash RNG isn't the only Roblox game with a code system, so check out our list of Roblox codes to get rich quick across the entire platform.

What are Clash RNG codes?

Clash RNG codes are special passwords from the developer, ChillyTea Studios, that give you boosts during your clicking adventures. So far, these codes have offered potions to increase your luck and boost your elixir farming.

Clash RNG codes: A screenshot of the codes box with POCKET TACTICS in it and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Clash RNG codes?

Redeeming Clash RNG codes is simple. All you need to do is:

  • Open Clash RNG in Roblox
  • Tap the Settings cog
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter on your keyboard
  • Enjoy your freebies

Is there a Clash RNG Discord server?

Yes, there is a Clash RNG Discord server. You can join it by clicking here to see the latest announcements, report bugs, and share pictures and videos of your gameplay.

Clash RNG codes: The welcome sign from the Discord server with a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I get more Clash RNG codes?

The easiest way to get more Clash RNG codes is to visit this page often. We check for new codes every day and make sure that our current codes are still working, so you can rely on us for the most accurate information. You can also join the Clash RNG Discord server and the ChillyTea Studios Roblox group to scout some codes out yourself.

Expired codes:

  • UncStatus
  • LEVEL3
  • WOWPEKKA
  • THANKYOU

There are all of the Clash RNG codes we have - check back later for more!

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They love exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.