Clash RNG codes January 2026

If your fingers are getting tired from all that clicking, use our Clash RNG codes to lighten the load a little. Even with the free auto clicker, farming plenty of elixir for the best chests is a daunting task, and I'd much rather do it with some luck potions by my side.

Here are all the new Clash RNG codes:

150K+300K! - essence and boosts (new!)

What are Clash RNG codes?

Clash RNG codes are special passwords from the developer, ChillyTea Studios, that give you boosts during your clicking adventures. So far, these codes have offered potions to increase your luck and boost your elixir farming.

How do I redeem Clash RNG codes?

Redeeming Clash RNG codes is simple. All you need to do is:

Open Clash RNG in Roblox

Tap the Settings cog

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter on your keyboard

Enjoy your freebies

Is there a Clash RNG Discord server?

Yes, there is a Clash RNG Discord server. You can join it by clicking here to see the latest announcements, report bugs, and share pictures and videos of your gameplay.

How do I get more Clash RNG codes?

The easiest way to get more Clash RNG codes is to visit this page often. We check for new codes every day and make sure that our current codes are still working, so you can rely on us for the most accurate information. You can also join the Clash RNG Discord server and the ChillyTea Studios Roblox group to scout some codes out yourself.

Expired codes:

UncStatus

LEVEL3

WOWPEKKA

THANKYOU

