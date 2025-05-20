Clash Royale gets a new Netflix animated show, joining Arcane and Castlevania

You heard that correctly, a Clash of Clans animated show is coming to Netflix. After such a huge success with the likes of Arcane, Netflix is once again turning to the massive popularity of videogames to borrow a universe for its brand new animated series. The new show, aptly titled CLASH, is bringing the usual mayhem of both games to the small screen, and we're super excited to see what a collab between Supercell and Netflix looks like.

The show is officially green-lit and is currently in pre-production, so it might be a little while until we see any trailers or sneak peeks, but we're already marking a spot in our calendars for a good ol' fashioned binge watch. The mayhem of both Clash of Clans and Clash Royale mobile games will be a strong theme throughout the show, which follows a headstrong but out-of-his-depth Barbarian who needs to rally together a merry band of outcasts to defend his village, all while attempting to make sense of the politics of war.

The original Clash of Clans' animated video director, Fletcher Moules, returns as CLASH's showrunner, teaming up with head writer Ron Weiner, who's worked on hilariously fun shows like Futurama, Arrested Development, and 30 Rock. Curtis Lelash, head of Film and TV at Supercell, said, "We're thrilled to be working with Netflix and this creative team to bring the world of CLASH to life. Think epic battles, immaculate Barbarian mustaches, and the kind of humor our players know and love… They've been asking for a CLASH series forever, and we're beyond excited to finally say it's happening!"

Both Clash of Clans and Clash Royale are behemoths in the mobile games market, with both games generating a beastly four billion downloads between them and 180 billion hours of gameplay, so we can't blame Netflix for wanting a slice of barbarian pie. The streaming giant has become the go-to for videogame fans, not only for seminal shows like Arcane, Blue Eye Samurai, and Devil May Cry, but for gaming itself. There are plenty of choice mobile titles to pick from when you've got a Netflix subscription, and it's wonderful to see such a massive player in the television and movie game give the gaming industry the respect it deserves.

