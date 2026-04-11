Clash Royale is giving you free gold right now, but only if you stop playing fake games

It isn't a surprise to see games copying each other. Everyone wants a slice of popularity, whether it's a GTA clone or the next wannabe Fortnite rival. Clash Royale is no different, but Supercell isn't here to shame you if you're playing some of its competitors' games. No, the Clash Royale Copycats Welcome campaign is all about hooking you up with new rewards and keeping your progress with you.

Still playing free mobile games like Boom Arena or Jungle Clash? That's fine, but Supercell says you can "leave the fake games [and] keep the gains" in Clash Royale. You'll need to download the game and set up a Supercell ID, but once you have that in place, you can start reaping the rewards. By heading over to the Copycats Welcome webpage, players can answer a few basic questions to get their hands on heaps of free gold.

All you need to do is say whether you're playing a game similar to Clash Royale, how long you've been playing it, and how much in-game currency is sitting in your stash. That's just about it. No huge questionnaires or objectives to tick off, just some easy questions. When you're done letting Supercell know that you're back on the Clash Royale train, the freebies will be sent to your account shortly.

Alongside the latest Clash Royale codes, it's quite the handsome stack of goodies. There's up to 50K gold and 200 wild card credits to be gained, among other treats. Some players are even getting around 700 wild cards, according to replies to Clash Royale's social media accounts.

Speaking about Copycats Welcome, Clash Royale's vice president of global marketing, Gabriel Caramelo, says on a LinkedIn post that "If imitation is the highest form of flattery, Clash Royale has been getting compliments for 10 years. We've seen some very familiar kings, art, mechanics, and arenas out there." Now, Caramelo expresses that Supercell is inviting players back to "the game that started it all."

Whether this campaign is permanent is unclear, but it has got me thinking. It isn't extremely common to see games happily call you out like this, is it? Maybe battle royale games like Fortnite or PUBG Mobile could take a page out of Supercell's book on this one. I mean, I'd definitely like some V-Bucks to put toward that expensive Fortnite Toy Story bundle. However, I don't see anything like that happening soon.