Clean the Moon codes November 2026

Scoop up the new Clean the Moon codes here and redeem them in the Roblox game for free gems.

clean the moon codes - a character in the game's lobby
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If you have plenty of spare time, why not use these Clean the Moon codes and then get on with scrubbing the space entity? Pick up dust, sell the dust, then upgrade your equipment so you can clear different sections.

Eventually, you can clean the whole moon, but you can play with up to three others at a time to make it go much quicker.

Here are all the new Clean the Moon codes:

  • MARSUPDATE - 40 gems
  • 5MVISITS - 20 gems
  • 15KLIKES - 15 gems
  • HALLOWEEN - 25 gems

Our Roblox code guide is packed with all the latest freebies, so you can easily grab all the new codes to redeem in your favorite games.

how to redeem clean the moon codes in the roblox game

How do I redeem Clean the Moon codes?

To redeem Clean the Moon codes, follow these steps:

  • Open Clean the Moon in Roblox
  • Click the codes button in the bottom-left of the screen
  • Type a code into the box
  • Then, click redeem
  • Enjoy your free fish and cash.

What are Clean the Moon codes?

The codes above come from Clean the Moon's developer, Lunarlit Works. Codes release in the associated Discord server, as there's a dedicated channel. So far, codes have come out at the same time as updates, or when the game hits higher amounts of likes and visits. They tend to give you some gems, but we may get other freebies in the future.

How do I join the Clean the Moon Discord server?

The Discord server we mentioned above is super easy to join. You can click this link or find it on the game's Roblox page. There's no verification or anything to do; you can just hop right in and get chatting with other moon cleaners.

Expired codes:

  • 25KMEMBERS
  • 500KVISITS
  • RELEASE

Those are all the Clean the Moon codes we have right now.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.