Clean the Moon codes November 2026

If you have plenty of spare time, why not use these Clean the Moon codes and then get on with scrubbing the space entity? Pick up dust, sell the dust, then upgrade your equipment so you can clear different sections.

Eventually, you can clean the whole moon, but you can play with up to three others at a time to make it go much quicker.

Here are all the new Clean the Moon codes:

MARSUPDATE - 40 gems

- 40 gems 5MVISITS - 20 gems

- 20 gems 15KLIKES - 15 gems

- 15 gems HALLOWEEN - 25 gems

Our Roblox code guide is packed with all the latest freebies, so you can easily grab all the new codes to redeem in your favorite games.

How do I redeem Clean the Moon codes?

To redeem Clean the Moon codes, follow these steps:

Open Clean the Moon in Roblox

Click the codes button in the bottom-left of the screen

Type a code into the box

Then, click redeem

Enjoy your free fish and cash.

What are Clean the Moon codes?

The codes above come from Clean the Moon's developer, Lunarlit Works. Codes release in the associated Discord server, as there's a dedicated channel. So far, codes have come out at the same time as updates, or when the game hits higher amounts of likes and visits. They tend to give you some gems, but we may get other freebies in the future.

How do I join the Clean the Moon Discord server?

The Discord server we mentioned above is super easy to join. You can click this link or find it on the game's Roblox page. There's no verification or anything to do; you can just hop right in and get chatting with other moon cleaners.

Expired codes:

25KMEMBERS

500KVISITS

RELEASE

Those are all the Clean the Moon codes we have right now.