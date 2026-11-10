Roblox isn't short on Five Nights at Freddy's-inspired games, but we welcome every one of them, especially when they're offering things like Closing Shift codes. Too bad we're still waiting for these freebies to drop - we imagine they'd help keep us alive throughout the night.

Much like FNAF, you need to make it through your ordeal, as the likes of Bonnie and Freddy try to track you down. You need to check the cameras, keep an eye on the animatronics, and hide. Good luck, you're going to need it.

Are there any Closing Shift codes?

Right now, there are no Closing Shift codes, but we expect some to pop up soon. As soon as we see some freebies, we'll put them here for you.

In the meantime, check out our Roblox codes page to see what goodies you can get right now.

How do I redeem Closing Shift codes?

Though there aren't any codes yet, we know they're coming since you can already redeem them in-game. Here's how:

Launch Closing Shift on Roblox

Interact with the prize counter

Select codes

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Closing Shift codes?

Until they become available, we can't be sure what they offer. As soon as we know what you can get, we'll let you know, along with when you can expect them to drop.

Is there a Closing Shift Discord?

No, there isn't an official Closing Shift Discord server for you to join yet. However, it's not uncommon for developers to create these communities after launch; we'll let you know if that's the case with this horror game.