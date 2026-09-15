Clover Legends codes September 2026

Use our Clover Legends codes to grab tons of free gems, yul, race rerolls, and more to grow your character, find your ideal school of magic, and take down powerful bosses. It's nice to see a fresh Black Clover game out in the field, so dive right in and get started with these handy bonuses.

We look for new Clover Legends codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back the next time you're running low on yul.

Here are all the new Clover Legends codes:

REROLL10K - five race rerolls (new!)

- five race rerolls (new!) 10KSQUAD - 1k gems (new!)

- 1k gems (new!) TREASURE10K - 10k yul and one boss key (new!)

- 10k yul and one boss key (new!) UPDATE320 - 320 gems

- 320 gems NEWRACE - five race rerolls

- five race rerolls TREASURE5K - 5k yul

- 5k yul 5KSQUAD - 500 gems

- 500 gems MIDNIGHTSUN - Eye of the Midnight Sun mask

- Eye of the Midnight Sun mask YUNO - 320 gems

- 320 gems ROLLIT - 160 gems

- 160 gems AWAKEN - one awakening spell page

- one awakening spell page EXPLORER - one dungeon key

- one dungeon key FIGHTON - one boss key

- one boss key GAMERS - 200 gems

- 200 gems FREEGEMS - 500 gems

There are tons more freebies to claim across the best Roblox games, so take a look at our list of Roblox codes to find some more.

How do I redeem Clover Legends codes?

Redeeming Clover Legends codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Open Clover Legends in Roblox

Tap the three lines in the top right corner

Hit Codes

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and select Claim Code

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get a free mystery grimoire in Clover Legends?

You can get a free mystery grimoire in Clover Legends without rolling for one by following these simple steps:

Open the rewards menu and go to the Free Reward tab

Like the game

Add it to your favorites

Join the Flecks Labs: Legends group

Hit Claim Reward

You should now have an additional mystery grimoire!

Is there a Clover Legends Discord server?

Yes, there is a Clover Legends Discord. Click here to join the server to gain access to the latest update logs, enter giveaways, share your fan art, and interact with the wider community. You can also grab 320 extra gems for free if you verify that you've joined the Discord server through the rewards chest in-game.

How do I get more Clover Legends codes?

The easiest way to get more Clover Legends codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. While the game's Discord server does have a dedicated codes channel, some rewards might fall through the cracks along the way. Instead of potentially missing some free gifts, let us find and verify them on your behalf, so you can focus on honing your magic.