Clover Origins codes April 2026

Want help in this Roblox DnD-style adventure from the devs of Grimoire Era? We can offer you a bunch of useful Clover Origins codes so you never feel caught out, whether you're fighting for the Magic Knights or you've gone down a rogue path of darkness. We're not here to make any judgments on that…

Codes can net you free cash, as well as spins for your race, Grimoire, and broom, which can be handy if you want to try a different fighting style. There's also the chance to reset your stats should you need a reset.

Here are all the new Clove Origins codes:

1KLIKES! - 10k yen, three stat resets, ten Grimoire spins, six broom spins, and six race spins (new!)

- 10k yen, three stat resets, ten Grimoire spins, six broom spins, and six race spins (new!) SHUTDOWNSORRY! - 5k yen, three stat resets, ten Grimoire spins, and three broom spins

- 5k yen, three stat resets, ten Grimoire spins, and three broom spins BETARELEASE! - 5k yen, three stat resets, ten Grimoire spins, and three broom spins

- 5k yen, three stat resets, ten Grimoire spins, and three broom spins 500LIKES! - a stat reset

Clove Origins is just one Roblox game that offers freebies to you in the form of Roblox codes - get redeeming before they expire!

How do I redeem Clove Origins codes?

Redeeming Clove Origins codes is very simple, thankfully. Just follow these steps:

Join the Funzy Labs community group in Roblox

Launch Clove Origins in Roblox

Open 'menu' and hit the exclamation mark

The code box is at the top, so find it and type in your code

Press enter and find out what you've redeemed!

How do I get more Clove Origins codes?

We don't know exactly when more Clove Origins codes will drop, as it's up to the developer, who often releases them randomly. If you want to look for codes, we suggest heading to the developer's Discord server or community page on Roblox, but an even better idea is to just leave it all up to us, as we check regularly for codes and can let you know which ones have expired. Simply bookmark this page and check back in soon.

Is there a Clover Origins Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here to participate in giveaways and polls, chat with other players about the game, and hear directly from the developers about the game's future and inner workings. Pretty neat, right?