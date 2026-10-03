Clover Time codes October 2026

If you've ever wanted to fling around magic like a Black Clover protagonist, Clover Time gives you plenty of chances. The Roblox action RPG from AnimeCore Studio lets you unlock wicked grimoires, chain together devastating spells, and take flight as you battle bosses and climb the ranks. Our list of Clover Time codes can give you a useful head start.

Some codes celebrate milestones such as likes and favorites, while others mark the game's beta release and updates. We've collected every working code below, along with what you need to know to redeem them.

Here are all the new Clover Time codes:

20KFAVS - 20 spins

- 20 spins 10KFAVS - 25 spins and five medium chests

- 25 spins and five medium chests FIRSTSHUTDOWN - 25 spins and five crystal mana

- 25 spins and five crystal mana 5KFAVS - ten normal chests and five medium chests

- ten normal chests and five medium chests 1KLIKES - 25 spins, mana crystal, and a normal chest

- 25 spins, mana crystal, and a normal chest BETARELEASE - big chest, 50 spins, and one mana crystal

- big chest, 50 spins, and one mana crystal CLOVERTIMEONTOP - big chest and 45 spins

- big chest and 45 spins NEWCODE - 50 spins

If you're after more Roblox adventures, then head over to our massive list of Roblox games to find your next tale. You can also grab some freebies from our Roblox codes hub.

How do I redeem Clover Time codes?

Redeeming Clover Time codes takes just a few clicks. Here's what you need to do:

Launch Clover Time in Roblox

Click the 'Menu' icon on the left side of the screen

Select the 'Settings' tab

Enter your code in the text box in the 'Codes' section

Press Enter to get your rewards

What are Clover Time codes?

Clover Time codes are rewards that AnimeCore Studio gives players. They can contain spins, chests, crystal mana, and other useful items that help you roll for grimoires and progress through the game. Codes often appear alongside milestones, updates, and other developments, so it's worth checking back regularly.

How can I get more Clover Time codes?

The easiest way to catch new Clover Time codes is to join the Clover Time Discord server or check the game's Trello. You can also bookmark this page and return whenever the game updates, as we'll add new codes as soon as they go live.

What does a Big Chest do in Clover Time?

Big Chests contain higher-tier rewards, including extra grimoire spins, rare currency, and other useful progression items. You can find them around the world or earn them from bosses, making them a valuable source of rewards when you're trying to power up your mage.

Why aren't my Clover Time codes working?

Clover Time codes are case-sensitive and can expire, so copy each code exactly as it appears in our active list. If a code doesn't work despite being entered correctly, it may have expired. We'll move expired codes into a separate list when they stop working.

That's everything you need to know about Clover Time codes. Bookmark this page and check back for the latest freebies.