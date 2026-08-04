CMF Clip Pro review - a bold idea that won't suit everyone

Verdict CMF's first pair of open-earbuds offers comfortable all-day wear, solid battery life, and clear call quality. Unfortunately, inconsistent connectivity, a divisive form factor, and average sound make them difficult to recommend over CMF's more traditional audio lineup. Pros Tactile buttons

Solid microphone

Decent battery life Cons Audio quality isn't remarkable

Connectivity issues

Design is divisive

Nothing's sub-brand CMF is no stranger to tackling popular hardware trends. From affordable AirPods alternatives to smartwatches, it's only a matter of time before it targets something fresh. The latest addition to its range is the CMF Clip Pro, the company's first pair of open-earbuds. Available in vibrant coral orange, dark gray, and light gray colorways, they're a departure from the brand's traditional designs. I've been spending time with these earbuds over the last week, and my feelings are complicated.

Of all the Nothing/CMF products I've tested, the CMF Clip Pro is the most conflicting wearable I've come across yet. For context, I'm a traditional wireless earbuds or headphone user. The Nothing Ear are my daily pair, while I switch to the Nothing Headphone (1) for gaming on my ROG Ally or Nintendo Switch 2. Both offer active noise cancellation, excellent sound quality, and, most importantly, they're comfortable to wear for extended periods.

The CMF Clip Pro is a different concept. It's a design intended more for work, commuting, and light leisure rather than immersive entertainment. With a three-point 'Clip Design', these earbuds hook between your earlobe and ear canal. Over the last week, they've never fallen out of place. But boy, do they feel odd. At $99/£79, these may well be the first pair of open-ear earbuds you pick up, and they take some getting used to.

At just 5.9g per earbud, they're considerably lightweight and don't strain your ears. It's a slightly strange audio experience, especially if you're accustomed to living in your own bubble thanks to active noise cancellation. To that end, the CMF Clip Pro are doing their job as intended. While I've been smashing robots in Marvel's Avengers on my ROG Ally, I can still hear my girlfriend chat to me in the living room, without any major compromise to sound quality.

By default, these earbuds utilize tailor-made EQ settings in the Nothing X app. If you're worried about sound leaking out of the earbuds and disturbing people around you, then you can rely on Anti-Leakage Mode. Referred to as 'Privacy Tuning' in the app, you can choose between restricting leakage for calls or all media on your device. The trade-off is a noticeable hit to sound quality. With those modes active, it sounds like all audio is forced behind a barrier, as if you're listening to it behind a wall or underwater. It's passable for calls, but I can't say it's an enjoyable experience for music or videos.

At the heart of the CMF Clip Pro is a 10.8mm dual-magnet dynamic driver designed to retain bass while maintaining crisp high frequencies. Here, the aim is to compensate for the natural bass loss caused by the open-ear design. In the Nothing X app, this can be adjusted to improve bass response. The effect is noticeable, but you won't get chunky thumps or pulsating grooves. I am happy to see that, like other CMF earbuds, these are Hi-Res Audio Certified.

With LDAC support included, the CMF Clip Pro can make the most of high-quality audio streaming and compatible high-resolution files. Beyond listening, they also hold up well for talking. Using a four-mic HD system, the earbuds actively work to separate your voice from busy background noise. Testing the microphone quality with friends and family, they found it clear and concise. It isn't broadcast quality by any means, but you'll do just fine if you're planning to hop into a quick Discord call on the move.

CMF claims the earbuds offer ten hours of continuous playback, and I tend to agree. Combined with the charging case, which adds roughly 32 hours of playback, you can comfortably make them last through the week if you're using them in bursts while traveling, working, or gaming. What really sticks out as a highlight is the charging time. Within just 10 to 15 minutes, you can get enough juice for about three to four hours of playback. As for the case itself, the addition of a volume dial is a neat touch.

For me, tangible buttons are always a welcome inclusion. The textured button on each earbud is responsive and adds a layer of interactivity that I appreciate. The biggest pain point, though, is pairing the CMF Clip Pro to your device. When the earbuds arrived, my girlfriend synced them up to her iPhone 15 Pro first. This was a relatively quick experience, but getting them to pair with my Nothing Phone (4a) Pro was frustrating.

Despite having the latest version of the Nothing X app, I was fiddling around with the charging case's sync feature for at least ten attempts. The biggest obstacle is seating the earbuds correctly in the charging case. If the magnetic contacts aren't touching, there's no chance of pairing them. Due to the shape of the earbuds, even when they're placed correctly, they appear to pop slightly out of place. I'm willing to concede that part of this comes down to user error, but for newcomers to open-ear earbuds, it could make for a frustrating unboxing experience.

Even with the CMF Clip Pro paired, connectivity isn't consistent. CMF says the Clip Pro utilizes Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair, but the results may vary. The good news is that firmware updates could improve this over time. By keeping the earbuds in their case, you can use the Nothing X app to apply patches as and when they're available.

It's difficult to fully recommend the CMF Clip Pro. There's no denying that the build quality is solid, battery life is dependable, and the microphones perform well. However, pairing frustrations, inconsistent connectivity, and a form factor that won't click with everyone stop them from becoming an easy recommendation.

Depending on your budget, you're better off opting for the Nothing (Open) earbuds instead. Otherwise, I'd still point you toward the Nothing Ear or CMF Headphone Pro, both of which offer a more rounded listening experience while still letting you stay aware of your surroundings thanks to transparency mode. The CMF Clip Pro isn't a bad product; it just feels like one that's still finding its footing.